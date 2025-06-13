'Strategic sites' hit as new wave of Iranian ballistic missiles reach Israel

TEHRAN - New volleys of Iranian ballistic missiles reached Israeli-occupied territories early Saturday morning, following initial launches hours earlier. Reports suggest Israelis were caught off gaurd as they believed Iran had wrapped up its retaliatory operation dubbed Operation True Promise 3.

Alert sirens sounded throughout the occupied territories. One image shows a large area in Tel Aviv brightly illuminated, after missiles struck targets in the vicinity. At least two Israeli media outlets reported that "strategic locations" had been hit in Tel Aviv, Ashdod, Haifa, and Be'er Sheva.

The first round of the Iranian attacks resulted in the death of at least one Zionist and injury of 50 others.

General Ahmad Vahidi, advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution , appeared on national TV to announce Operation True Promise 3 will be ongoing for "as long as necessary".

The operation follows Israeli strikes on residential buildings in Tehran, as well as nuclear facilities and military bases in other parts of the country. Dozens of Iranian civilians, military officials, and nuclear scientists have been pronounced dead.

As Iran was launching its new wave of attacks against Israel, air defense systems were active over central and western Tehran, intercepting MAVs.