Iraq's Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani condemns military aggression against Iran and threats to its Leade

TEHRAN – Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s most influential Shia cleric, has strongly condemned any military aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as threats directed at Iran’s Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

In a statement issued by his office in Najaf, al-Sistani expressed his firm rejection of any form of foreign military intervention or assassination attempts targeting the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

He emphasized that such actions would not only violate fundamental ethical and religious principles but also breach international norms and laws.

The statement warned that any criminal act aimed at destabilizing Iran’s leadership would have severe consequences for the entire [West Asia] region, potentially causing widespread chaos and escalating regional tensions. The cleric stressed that this would lead to an increase in suffering for the people of the region and could endanger the collective interests of all nations involved.

Moreover, the Grand Ayatollah called on international bodies, particularly governments in the Islamic world, to work towards halting the aggression and finding a peaceful, just solution to the nuclear issue surrounding Iran, in accordance with international law.

The statement was issued on the 22nd of Dhul-Hijjah, 1446 AH, from the office of Ayatollah al-Sistani in Najaf, signaling his continued stance on peace and stability in the region.

