Iran to open more houses of innovation and technology in regional countries

TEHRAN – The Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy plans to establish new branches of the Iranian House of Innovation and Technology (iHiT) in regional countries.

“Despite unilateral sanctions, we have had no problems with regional countries in boosting and exchanging scientific collaborations,” IRNA quoted Hossein Afshin, the vice president for science, technology, and knowledge-based economy, as saying.

“When we talk about science diplomacy, we do not just refer to American or European countries. Regional and Islamic nations present good opportunities for sharing knowledge and expertise, and exporting products,” the official said.

Recently, an iHiT has been established in Jakarta, Indonesia, to boost economic ties between the two countries and expand the export of knowledge-based products.

Supported by the Vice-Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-based Economy, and the Organization for Development of International Cooperation in Science and Technology, the center was launched in the presence of Iran’s ambassador to Jakarta, Mohammad Boroujerdi, concurrent with the 37th Indonesia Hospital Expo, held from September 25 to 28, ISNA reported.

During the opening ceremony, the official expressed hope that the inauguration of the center would be a turning point in the expansion of the economic relations between the two countries, paving the way for a stronger presence of Iranian companies in Southeast Asian markets.

It will also contribute to strengthening joint efforts between Tehran and Jakarta, he added.

The center aims to facilitate the entry of Iranian firms into Indonesia’s markets and lay the ground for extensive cooperation in the fields of health and technology.

Iran will inaugurate the first iHiT in China within the next few months.

Neighboring countries 'a priority'

The current administration places a priority on fostering scientific collaborations with neighboring countries, an official with the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology has said.

The high capacities of the neighboring countries, on one hand, and their need to import Iran’s science and technology, on the other hand, will lay the basis for the expansion of relations, IRNA quoted Farhad Yazdandoost as saying.

The official went on to say that since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the country has made significant strides in promoting science, technology, and higher education, further demonstrating these accomplishments through interactions with universities around the world. A prime example of that is the Iranian scientific elites, their achievements, and status abroad.

President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration is attempting to restart and promote collaborative efforts with countries where developing science is a priority.

Hence, scientific communication is not just limited to neighboring countries, he stated. “We are strengthening scientific and international partnerships with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.

We are also planning to develop ties with some non-neighboring countries that rely on external scientific support, and import scientific knowledge to share our expertise with them.

Cooperating with Asian leading countries in science like China and South Korea, as well as African and South American countries, will help them get familiar with Iran’s potential, which will definitely bring about favorable results,” the official noted

MT/MG

