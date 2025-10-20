‘Lori Lullaby’ registered on national list of intangible heritage

TEHRAN—Head of Lorestan Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department Ata Hassanpour announced the registration of ‘Lori Lullaby’ on the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

He said that ‘Lori Lullaby’ has been registered as one of the valuable manifestations of the oral and musical culture of the Lor people, Mehr news agency reported.

Hassanpour added that the registration was carried out in implementation of Articles 11 and 12 of the Law of Accession of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, approved in 2005 by the Islamic Consultative Assembly, as well as Articles 2 and 3 of its executive regulations, approved in 2008 by the Cabinet.

He continued that the aim of the initiative is to preserve and introduce the intangible cultural heritage of the cities and villages of Lorestan province and preserve the valuable elements of indigenous culture so that authentic cultural manifestations can be passed on to future generations.

Hassanpour concluded by saying that the national registration of these musical and oral forms, in addition to their cultural importance, plays an effective role in promoting national and international recognition of Lorestan's cultural heritage and can pave the way for educational and research activities in the field of indigenous culture.

A lullaby, also known as a cradle song, is a calming melody or piece of music that is typically played or sung to soothe children to sleep.

The functions of lullabies vary across cultures. In some societies, they serve as a means of transmitting cultural knowledge and traditions. Lullabies also aid in the development of communication skills, convey emotional intent, maintain infants' attention, regulate behavior, and moderate arousal levels.

One of the most crucial uses of lullabies is as a sleep aid for infants. As a result, the music is often simple and repetitive. Lullabies have existed since ancient times and can be found in various countries.

KD

