Martyred Iranian cmdr. Gholamali Rashid promoted to rank of Lt Gen

TEHRAN – Martyred Iranian military commander Major General Gholamali Rashid has been posthumously promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

The senior military figure was a senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), who was assassinated during the Israeli regime’s 12-day military aggression against Iran.

On June 13, 2025, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked act of aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed upwards of 1,000 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

General Rashid was a prominent military figure who had served in various positions and rendered invaluable services during his years of service. In Iran, it is customary that military commanders holding the rank of Major General, are promoted to Lieutenant General after they are martyred.

Another such significant military promotion was the case of Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, who was assassinated on January 3, 2020 along with his companions in a U.S. drone strike authorized by then-US President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport.

He was highly revered across West Asia because of his key role in fighting the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in Iraq and Syria.

The assassination of Qassem Soleimani shocked and enraged the leaders of the world, particularly those in the global south who knew him well. His contributions to the cause of freedom are legendary. All Palestinian Resistance factions also recognize and appreciate his contributions to the cause.

