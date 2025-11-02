Iran intensifies diplomatic efforts to free national detained in Turkey

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi highlighted the Foreign Ministry’s ongoing efforts to secure the release of Ahmad Reza Beyzaei, an Iranian university professor currently detained in Turkey, emphasizing that all available diplomatic channels and tools are being employed.

During his visit to the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz, Araghchi met for the second time in three months with the father of Beyzaei. The meeting allowed the father to share his concerns and recount the impact of his son’s detention on the family.

Araghchi briefed him on the Ministry’s continued efforts to secure Beyzaei’s release, reaffirming Iran’s commitment to protecting its citizens abroad and pledging that the Ministry will pursue the case until Beyzaei is freed.

The professor’s detention has drawn concern from Iranian officials. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it will continue to closely monitor developments and engage with Turkish authorities to ensure the professor’s prompt release.