DOE chief to attend COP30 in Brazil

TEHRAN – The head of the Department of Environment (DOE), Shina Ansari, will participate in the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30), which is scheduled to be held in Belém, Brazil, from November 6 to 21.

Ansari will also attend the Belém Climate Summit from November 6 to 7. The event will bring together world leaders, scientists, non-governmental organizations, and civil society to discuss priority actions to tackle climate change.

COP30 will focus on the efforts needed to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5°C, the presentation of new national action plans (NDCs), and the progress on the finance pledges made at COP29.

The COP30 Action Agenda will be organised around six key areas, reflecting the breadth and urgency of action needed to meet collective commitments under the Paris Agreement and previous COPs: Transitioning Energy, Industry, and Transport; Stewarding Forests, Oceans, and Biodiversity; Transforming Agriculture and Food Systems; Building Resilience for Cities, Infrastructure, and Water; Fostering Human and Social Development; and Cross-cutting Enablers and Accelerators.

In August, Ansari and the members of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) discussed ways to strengthen the country’s participation in the COP30.

During the meeting, Ansari highlighted the private sector’s potential for having an active presence in COP30. She also noted that the current administration has entrusted the climate change negotiation committee to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, saying that the DOE is trying to change it and take responsibility for the committee.

The official proposed signing memorandums of understanding (MOUs) to enhance collaborative efforts, particularly joint research projects, between the two organizations.

For his part, Samad Hassanzadeh, the head of ICCIMA, stated that reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a vital infrastructure measure, stressing that the private sector had a noticeable capacity for active participation in COP29.

Presenting the country’s investment capacities and opportunities at global levels, utilizing technology in content delivering, setting up Iran’s pavilion in COP30 for holding negotiations, modernizing the aging fleet and eliminating regulations that are no longer necessary to reduce pollution and optimize the country’s economy, establishing a joint permanent committee between DOE and ICCIMA, reaching agreements with international parties to create a voluntary carbon market to connect global markets, making efforts to overcome resistance to international environmental activities were among discussed issues.

