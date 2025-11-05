Visit to museums free for teenagers during November 6-7

TEHRAN—Visiting all museums and cultural-historical collections in the country will be free for teenagers and their parents on Thursday and Friday (November 6-7), said Deputy Cultural Heritage Minister Ali Darabi.

According to Mehr news agency, he added that the decision was made at the request of the Secretary of the High Council of Cultural Revolution and in line with the continuation of the cultural activities of the Youth Week, and to raise the awareness of the new generation about cultural heritage and the role of museums in transferring knowledge and historical identity.

Darabi stated that according to this notification, all museums and palace museums under the Ministry of Cultural Heritage throughout the country are obliged to provide free visits to teenagers with their parents on the two mentioned days.

He emphasized that museums can play a more effective role in familiarizing families with the country's historical and cultural values, in addition to their main duties, by implementing cultural and educational projects on special days.

This project aims to strengthen the connection between the young generation and the country's cultural heritage and is implemented within the framework of the ‘Heritage and Museum Bell’ program.

The cultural heritage officials have invited families to have an educational and enjoyable experience with their children by attending the museums in their cities.

