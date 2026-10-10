43rd Tehran International Short Film Festival posters unveiled

TEHRAN - Posters for various sections of the 43rd Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF) were unveiled in Tehran on Thursday.

At the ceremony, in addition to unveiling the main poster and other posters of various sections of this year's edition of the festival, there was a discussion about the approach of the 43rd festival, the design of the idea, and the implementation of the poster based on the characteristics of the event, Mehr reported.

The 43rd Tehran International Short Film Festival, with the approach of "Iranian Thought; Global Narrative" and under the direction of Behrouz Shoaibi, will be held from October 15 to 20, 2021 at the Mellat Cinema Complex in Tehran.

The Tehran International Short Film Festival stands as one of Asia's most prestigious and widely recognized platforms for short films, celebrated for its dedication to creative excellence, innovation, and the promotion of diverse voices in cinema.

Over the course of its illustrious history, the TISFF has evolved into a vibrant hub for global storytelling, attracting thousands of submissions from filmmakers worldwide—a reflection of its unparalleled reputation as a cornerstone for emerging talent and visionary cinematic voices.

To support emerging filmmakers and promote diversity, the TISFF allows free film submissions, ensuring financial barriers never hinder talented filmmakers from sharing their unique visions.

Organized by the Iranian Youth Cinema Society (IYCS), a leading organization in short film production and education, the TISFF benefits from an extensive infrastructure comprising 57 branches across Iran and a thriving network of filmmakers and alumni.

The IYCS supports the production of countless short films annually and trains aspiring filmmakers each year. Many of its graduates have risen to prominence as some of the most celebrated filmmakers in international cinema, reinforcing its profound influence on the global filmmaking stage.

An OSCARS®-qualifying festival, the TISFF is renowned for embracing innovation while celebrating cinematic tradition.

For its 43rd edition, TISFF proudly showcases its established categories of fiction, documentary, animation, and experimental films—genres that have long been at the heart of its commitment to cinematic excellence, with the Grand Prize winner becoming eligible for Academy Awards® consideration.

As ever, TISFF remains a global platform for filmmakers to present their work, fostering the evolution of short film as a compelling artistic and cultural medium.

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