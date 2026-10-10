National Children’s Day marked at MAHAK with a focus on childhood alongside treatment

TEHRAN - MAHAK Pediatric Cancer Treatment and Research Center (MPCTRC) marked National Children’s Day with a series of cultural, artistic and recreational activities designed to provide children undergoing cancer treatment and their families with opportunities for play, interaction and joyful experiences alongside their treatment journey.

The program was organized with consideration for the children’s medical conditions and in accordance with the health and safety requirements of the hospital environment. Through music, cultural and artistic activities, and age-appropriate entertainment, the event created a setting different from the routine of medical treatment and provided children with opportunities to engage in activities suited to their age and circumstances.

Spending extended periods in a medical environment and undergoing lengthy treatment can affect some of the everyday experiences of childhood. Providing opportunities for play, social interaction and recreation can therefore help children continue to experience aspects of childhood in ways appropriate to their individual conditions, even while receiving treatment.

At MAHAK, attention to children’s emotional and social needs is considered alongside their medical needs. Opportunities for play, interaction with others and participation in activities that celebrate childhood while taking into account their individual circumstances are part of supporting children’s quality of life throughout the treatment process.

The National Children’s Day program reflected this approach by bringing moments of celebration and interaction into the hospital environment. It offered children and their families an opportunity to step away, for a time, from the routine of treatment and experience activities centered on childhood and participation.

Alongside providing specialized pediatric cancer treatment, MAHAK supports children and their families by addressing different dimensions of their well-being throughout the treatment journey. This approach encompasses not only medical care, but also attention to the psychological, social and emotional needs of children and their families.

The celebration of National Children’s Day at MAHAK was held in line with this broader supportive approach, reaffirming the importance of preserving opportunities for childhood, joy and connection while children continue their journey through cancer treatment.