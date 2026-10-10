Pezeshkian, Qalibaf vow justice after bombing kills senior female police official

TEHRAN — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Police Chief Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan have condemned the killing of a senior female police official in a terrorist bombing in southeastern Iran, vowing that the attack will not weaken the country’s resolve to safeguard security and public order.

Nosrat Eftekhari, deputy for cultural and social affairs at the Sistan and Baluchestan provincial police command, was killed on Friday when a bomb struck her vehicle on the road to Cheshmeh Ziarat village near Zahedan, the provincial capital. Several other police officers were injured in the attack.

Eftekhari was visiting the village during Police Week as part of efforts to address local communities’ concerns, according to a condolence message issued by Radan on Saturday.

Pezeshkian: Terrorist attacks will not undermine security forces

In a message of condolence on Saturday, Pezeshkian said “blind terrorist acts” would not shake the determination of Iran’s security forces.

He said such attacks were intended to create insecurity, spread violence and disrupt public peace, adding that the killing of innocent people exposed the criminal nature of those responsible.

The president called on the authorities in charge to investigate all aspects of the bombing with urgency and seriousness, identify those responsible and bring them to justice as swiftly as possible.

He stressed that attacks of this nature would not deter security personnel from protecting the lives, safety and well-being of the public, reaffirming the government’s determination to continue confronting terrorism and those seeking to destabilize the country.

Qalibaf calls for full investigation and accountability

Qalibaf also vowed that those who carried out or ordered the attack would face justice, describing Eftekhari as a dedicated public servant who had worked to address the concerns of local communities, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

In his condolence message, the parliament speaker praised her educational background, commitment to public service and efforts to strengthen trust and solidarity among ethnic groups in Sistan and Baluchestan.

He said the targeting of an official engaged in resolving public grievances and strengthening social cohesion underscored the importance of maintaining direct contact with communities and addressing the challenges they face.

Qalibaf urged the authorities to pursue the case until all those involved had been identified and brought to justice. He also emphasized the need to tackle deprivation and reinforce unity among Iran’s ethnic and religious communities, saying these efforts were essential to honoring Eftekhari’s work.

He extended condolences to her family, colleagues, fellow police officers and the people of Sistan and Baluchestan and Iran.

Police chief vows retaliation

Radan, in his own message of condolence, pledged a determined response to Eftekhari’s killing and vowed that efforts to establish lasting security and preserve national unity would continue.

He highlighted her commitment to public service, saying her death reflected the sacrifices made by both male and female security personnel in maintaining public safety.

The police chief said the authorities would remain committed to ensuring security, while the killing would not halt efforts to serve local communities.

Security and community engagement in S. Iran

Sistan and Baluchestan, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, is a strategically important southeastern province where Iranian security forces have repeatedly confronted armed groups and cross-border security threats. Iran has long stressed the importance of strengthening border security alongside development, public services and engagement with local communities.

Eftekhari’s responsibilities in cultural and social affairs placed her in direct contact with residents and community groups. Iranian officials have highlighted such engagement as an important part of efforts to strengthen public trust and social cohesion, particularly in remote areas.

The bombing has prompted senior Iranian officials to call for a thorough investigation and accountability for those responsible. Their messages also underscored that attacks on security personnel and public servants would not deter the authorities from pursuing security measures or efforts to address local communities’ concerns.