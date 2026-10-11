High-tech companies discuss ways to boost ties at 3rd Russia-Iran ICT Forum

TEHRAN – Leading Iranian and Russian companies have explored ways to expand bilateral cooperation in advanced technologies at the third Russia-Iran Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Forum.

The forum brought together officials, diplomats, and public- and private-sector representatives from both countries. The participants met on the sidelines of the second Global Digital Forum, held in Moscow from October 8 to 10, IRNA reported.

During the meeting, Alexander Shoitov, Russia’s deputy minister of digital development, communications and mass media, said the participation of Iranian companies in the Global Digital Forum offered a valuable opportunity to exchange information and establish new partnerships.

He noted that Iran and Russia had significant potential to expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Shoitov also reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to deepen bilateral ties and develop joint infrastructure in the ICT sector.

For his part, Iran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, highlighted the importance of fostering strategic cooperation between Iran and Russia in the expansion of digital exchanges within a governmental framework. The enhancement of ties helps strengthen the country’s capacity for participation in regional and global markets.

Highlighting the expertise and knowledge of Iranian technology companies in the localization of IT infrastructure equipment, Russian companies can establish joint ventures with reliable partners in Iran, gaining access to the country’s IT and artificial intelligence services market.

Moreover, Iranian and Russian representatives of high-technology companies showcased their latest cutting-edge accomplishments and presented their comprehensive plans and operational proposals for the promotion of cooperation in advanced technologies.

Exchanging best practices and technological solutions, holding B2B meetings, expanding business networks, and exploring opportunities for joint projects were among other key parts of the Forum. Particular attention was given to practical mechanisms for Russian and Iranian companies to enter new markets and develop cooperation with partners from third countries.

The second Global Digital Forum was held at the Mechta multifunctional complex in Gorky Park. As many as 760 delegates from 120 countries took part, including deputy prime ministers, digital development ministers, senior government officials, diplomats, IT company heads, experts, researchers, and representatives of international organizations from Africa, Asia, the Gulf region, Europe, and Latin America.

Sessions were held on artificial intelligence, digital sovereignty, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and global cooperation. Participants reviewed global trends in digital transformation, the integration of modern products into national digital systems, and prospects for cooperation between countries in the technology sector.

MOUs to bolster ICT ties

In December 2025, top tech Iranian and Russian companies signed five memoranda of understanding (MOUs) on artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, smart government, blockchain and fintech, regulators, technology parks, and post services, to promote cooperation in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector.

The MOUs were signed in Russia during the fifth Iran-Russia ICT Forum held from December 6 to 7, IRNA reported.

An Iranian delegation led by the deputy ICT Minister for Technology and Innovation, Meysam Abedi, attended the forum.

Referring to the strategic partnership between Iran and Russia, Jalali said the two countries have a high capacity, and the expansion of collaborations will be beneficial to both sides.

For his part, Shoitov said the memoranda of understanding and the agreements reached today are the result of ongoing efforts over the past few years.

“Today, we are celebrating the results of our hard work over many years with the companies collaborating. We can confidently say, cooperation is definitely going on.

So far, the two countries have signed many memoranda of understanding, but there are still new areas of cooperation opening up in our interactions that benefit the people of the two nations,” Shoitov further noted.

Abedi, for his part, said the reached agreements are the result of three years of continuous cooperation between the ICT ministries of the two countries.

He called on Iranian and Russian companies to seriously follow up on the implementation of the MOUs and agreements, and to remove probable obstacles with the help of the government departments of the two countries.

The official went on to propose locating a third country as the joint market for Iranian-Russian products on the agenda, expressing hope that the two countries would sign MOUs on a joint market by the sixth forum.

In May, Russian Presidential Aide Andrei Fursenko emphasized the significance of promoting partnerships and collaborations with Iran in emerging technologies.

It is a fact that focusing on already established technologies will not be beneficial for the two countries. So, it is essential to put on the agenda the technologies that have not (fully) developed yet, which is a much more difficult task, IRNA quoted Fursenko as saying.

For his part, Safarinia said Iran is committed to promoting international scientific cooperation, highlighting that Russia is among the top countries with which Iran is willing to expand ties.

MT/MG