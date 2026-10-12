Anti-imperialist groups call for global action against US sanctions, military aggression

Three international anti-imperialist organizations have condemned US-Israeli military aggression against Iran and called for an end to economic sanctions, military intervention and foreign occupation as part of a global campaign scheduled for October 1-10.

In a joint statement titled “Stand With Palestine and All Besieged Nations,” the International League of Peoples’ Struggle (ILPS), Global Coalition for Resistance against US Imperialism (GCR), and Revolutionary Anti-Imperialist United Front (UPRA) urged trade unions, student organizations, peasant and women’s movements, Indigenous communities and anti-war activists worldwide to participate in a 10-day campaign from October 1 to 10 under the banner of People Against Siege and Sanctions (PASS).

The signatories described the United States as the principal driver of global military aggression and economic coercion, arguing that Washington increasingly relies on sanctions, assassination campaigns, direct military attacks and digital surveillance to maintain its international influence.

Regarding Iran, the declaration said the US-Israeli axis seeks to crush regional powers that refuse to submit through severe economic blockades, open warfare and assassination campaigns.

It stated that Iranian people have continuously mobilized in city squares across the country since the military attacks of February 28, describing these gatherings as a powerful demonstration of popular resistance. The organizations also accused major corporate media outlets of systematically ignoring these mobilizations while providing platforms to groups they characterize as counter-revolutionary.

The declaration invoked the anti-imperialist legacy of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, alongside Palestinian resistance leaders Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in its condemnation of what it described as US-Israeli extrajudicial assassinations of political and revolutionary figures.

The organizations placed Iran alongside Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, Iraq and Yemen among countries affected by US sanctions and economic blockades, calling for the immediate removal of these restrictions in defense of national sovereignty.

They also demanded the withdrawal of US troops from West Asia and the dismantling of American military bases worldwide, with particular emphasis on West Asia, Latin America, the Sahel and the Asia-Pacific.

The declaration further criticized the US-led Pax Silica initiative, warning that efforts to control semiconductor supply chains, artificial intelligence, critical minerals and digital infrastructure threaten technological sovereignty. It accused major technology companies of supporting military operations through AI-based target selection and mass-surveillance systems.

As part of the campaign, the groups called for demonstrations on October 7, marking the third anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, and coordinated international mobilization on October 8 in honor of Cuban revolutionary Ernesto “Che” Guevara.

The declaration concluded by calling for an end to US and Israeli military campaigns, the lifting of sanctions and international solidarity in defense of Palestinian liberation and national sovereignty.