Parliament vice-speaker warns regional states: Siding with US will not bring security

TEHRAN – Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Ali Nikzad warned neighboring countries on Monday that placing their territory and facilities at the disposal of the United States will not create security for them.

In an interview with Mehr News Agency, Nikzad said regional states must counter foreign interference, adding that Iran seeks the welfare, comfort and progress of its neighbors.

He said Iran had warned before the war that if the land, airspace or waters of regional countries were used for aggression against Iran, they would face a crushing response.

“The land and authority these countries placed at the disposal of global arrogance, America and other foreigners brought them neither dignity, nor development, nor strength,” Nikzad said.

Inviting regional and neighboring states to strengthen relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said Tehran wishes them well, adding they should revise their approach of siding with foreigners before they become further indebted before the Iranian nation and their own peoples in history.

Stressing that Iran has never initiated a war nor attacked any country, Nikzad said it is unacceptable for countries to claim they have no authority while hosting American bases.

He pointed to the attack on the Minab school, saying it is unacceptable that warplanes took off shamelessly from bases in these countries and struck the school — where there was no one but students — not once but twice. “This will remain in Iran’s history, and we will not forget which countries sided with Iran’s enemies,” he said.

Nikzad warned that such cooperation would not bring security, noting that if their soil is used today to attack Iran, those countries themselves could be targeted tomorrow.

Citing the US presence in Iraq, he said Washington entered Iraq claiming to bring freedom but left in humiliation after inflicting great oppression, adding that regional countries should not allow foreigners to interfere in the region.

