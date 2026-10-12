New Iranian ambassador presents credentials to South Korean president

TEHRAN — Iran's new ambassador to South Korea presented his letter of credence to President Lee Jae-myung during a ceremony at the presidential palace in Seoul.

Ambassador Ahmad Erfanian, in a brief conversation after presenting his credentials, conveyed the greetings and message of respect from the president of Iran and stressed the importance of friendly relations between the two countries and the need to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Referring to existing capacities in bilateral ties, he expressed hope that during his mission new grounds would be created for expanding relations and enhancing understanding and cooperation between Tehran and Seoul.

Lee welcomed the new Iranian ambassador and wished him success in carrying out his diplomatic mission.

Erfanian, a senior diplomat at Iran's Foreign Ministry, began his tenure as ambassador to South Korea on Sept. 24, 2026. With more than three decades of diplomatic experience, he has served in various political and managerial posts at the ministry and in a number of Iranian embassies abroad.

