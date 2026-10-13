“Nurse, Ambassador of Life” program to reach over 800 schools nationwide

TEHRAN – A national program titled “Nurse, Ambassador of Life” will be implemented in more than 800 schools across the country, with the participation of 64 universities of medical sciences, to promote life-saving skills and improve students’ preparedness for emergencies.

The initiative draws on the expertise of medical universities and nursing professionals to bring healthcare knowledge and practical experience into educational settings. By introducing students to basic emergency response skills, the program aims to strengthen social responsibility, raise public awareness and encourage informed assistance in critical situations.

Training students in basic first aid can also help them share what they learn with their families and communities, contributing to broader public preparedness and greater participation in emergency response efforts.

Abbas Ebadi, the deputy health minister for nursing affairs, highlighted the importance of expanding life-saving training during the inauguration ceremony of the program.

The event was held during Nurses Week under the theme of “Nursing Management in Accidents and Disasters.”

Referring to cooperation between the Ministry of Health and the Emergency Medical Services Organization, Ebadi said recent experiences had further underscored the need to equip the public with essential life-saving skills.

Emphasizing the importance of basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and first aid training, he said these skills should be accessible to everyone so that people can take essential initial steps to save the lives of injured individuals before emergency responders arrive.

Ebadi noted that greater public awareness and preparedness could help reduce the consequences of accidents and improve the chances of survival for those injured.

He added that expanding first aid education in schools would give students an opportunity to learn basic assistance techniques and understand how to respond appropriately to emergencies.

The deputy health minister also stressed the need for cooperation among relevant organizations to expand such training and establish it as a nationwide initiative, noting that a simple, timely and appropriate action could save a life.

In May 2025, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) director for the Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office (EMRO) said Iran is a leading country in expanding its healthcare system and providing access to universal health coverage.

Lauding the country’s achievements in recent years, Hanan Balkhi said expanding primary health care services, increasing access to health coverage in rural areas, maintaining high vaccination rates, and reducing maternal and newborn mortality, Iran has managed to become a successful role model in the region, the health ministry’s website reported.

In January, President Masoud Pezeshkian called the country’s health system a role model in the region and even the world, thanks to its unique, particularly primary healthcare services.