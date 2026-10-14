World Standards Day at MAHAK means accountability in supporting children

TEHRAN - On the occasion of World Standards Day, October 14, MAHAK carried out a series of initiatives to move the concept of “standards” beyond technical and organizational requirements and connect it with the quality of treatment, safety, transparency, accountability, and the quality of life of children with cancer.

At MAHAK, standards are not limited to obtaining certificates or complying with a set of guidelines. When a child’s health and life are at stake, standards mean making treatment decisions based on scientific evidence and up-to-date protocols, identifying and managing risks, addressing the medical, psychological, and social needs of children and their families, ensuring transparency in the management of resources, and continuously working to improve the quality of services.

Initiatives

To mark World Standards Day, MAHAK’s Public Relations and International Communications Department launched a 360-degree campaign centered on the question, “What Do Standards Mean at MAHAK?” The campaign brought together a range of communication, content, and organizational initiatives aimed at explaining the role of standards in the quality of MAHAK’s treatment and support services.

One of the campaign’s main activities was the production and publication of a photo-video titled “What Do Standards Mean at MAHAK?” The content followed a child’s experience throughout the treatment journey and highlighted the standards encountered at different stages of care. The video was shared across MAHAK’s social media platforms.

A campaign was also launched through the MAHAK App to raise funds for the chemotherapy treatment of children supported by MAHAK. The initiative aimed to connect the concept of standards with access to treatment and the resources that directly contribute to the quality and safety of care.

In the area of international affairs, MAHAK also continued efforts to update its international standards and certifications, including those related to SGS and IPMA, through formal correspondence and follow-up with the relevant organizations.

As part of the media outreach, news content was prepared for publication in two national and domestic English-language media outlets, helping communicate MAHAK’s approach to standards and its related initiatives to a wider audience.

Together, these activities reflect MAHAK’s view that standards are not a final destination, but an ongoing process of measurement, learning, improvement, and advancing quality.