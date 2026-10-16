Iran issues post-war tourism recovery and competitiveness strategy

TEHRAN – Iran’s tourism ministry has issued a strategic and operational plan to revive the country’s tourism industry during the transition and post-war periods, with a focus on rebuilding its international tourism brand, improving competitiveness and coordinating recovery measures nationwide.

Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpey, deputy tourism minister, said the document had been approved by the minister of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts and sent to provincial departments for implementation, according to a report published by the ministry and carried by IRNA.

The plan aims to establish a common framework for decision-making, prioritize practical measures and coordinate tourism recovery efforts at national and provincial levels. It also seeks to move beyond simply restoring conditions that existed before the crisis by redefining Iran’s competitive advantages and aligning its tourism offerings with emerging global trends.

The document identifies three priority tourism product groups: nature-based tourism, ecotourism and community-based tourism; health tourism, including medical services, wellness and mental and psychological recovery; and cultural and historical tourism.

According to the deputy minister, these sectors could help strengthen Iran’s position in international tourism markets by drawing on the country’s geographical diversity, cultural heritage and specialized services.

He said the strategy was designed not only to set priorities and outline a long-term vision but also to establish mechanisms for implementing, monitoring and evaluating recovery measures.

Mohseni-Bandpey said regular monitoring would help identify implementation obstacles, enable timely adjustments and provide a clearer assessment of progress toward the strategy’s objectives.

He stressed that successful tourism recovery would depend on linking strategic policymaking with practical implementation, institutional coordination and continuous evaluation. Consistent implementation, he said, could help strengthen the country’s competitive position, rebuild its tourism brand and support a more sustainable industry aligned with global developments.

The strategy comes as Iran’s tourism industry faces severe disruption following the outbreak of war on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran. The conflict prompted widespread airspace closures and flight suspensions across the region, disrupting international travel and undermining visitor confidence.

AM