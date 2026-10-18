Iran’s Kanoon nominates two candidates for 2027 Astrid Lindgren Award

TEHRAN- Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCY-Kanoon) has nominated writer Abbas Jahangirian and illustrator Amir Shabanipour for the 2027 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award (ALMA), one of the world’s most prestigious honors in children’s literature.

The names of the two Iranian candidates were included in the list of nominees for the award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to literature for children and young adults, Kanoon’s public relations office announced on Saturday.

A total of 277 candidates from 80 countries have been nominated for the 2027 edition in the categories of writing, illustration, oral storytelling and reading promotion. Of these, 85 are appearing on the list for the first time.

Jahangirian, nominated in the writing category, has more than five decades of experience in fiction writing, playwriting, research and education. His works address a range of human and social issues, including environmental protection, peaceful coexistence, intergenerational relationships and the promotion of hope among children and young adults.

His stories also feature children with disabilities as active central characters. Drawing on Iranian history, local culture and national identity, Jahangirian incorporates elements of cinema and theater into storytelling. He has also been involved in teaching fiction writing, playwriting and screenwriting.

His participation in professional organizations concerned with children’s literature and rights, along with the recognition his works have received from festivals and academic researchers, were among the considerations behind his nomination.

Shabanipour has been nominated in the illustration category. His work is distinguished by an independent visual language, creative use of color and composition, and the ability to develop and extend narratives through illustrations.

His illustrations explore children’s emotions, imagination, curiosity and concerns. He has also experimented with different forms of visual storytelling and incorporated Iranian cultural elements to communicate with audiences beyond the country.

Shabanipour has collaborated with publishers and organizations active in children’s literature, contributing to the production of picture books and the promotion of reading. His works have been exhibited at international events, while some of his books have been published abroad. He has also received international awards.

Other Iranian nominees for the 2027 award include writer Atoosa Salehi, illustrators Alireza Goldouzian and Hoda Haddadi, and the “Read with Me” program in the reading promotion category. They were nominated by other Iranian organizations authorized to put forward candidates, including the Children’s Book Council of Iran, the Association of Iranian Children’s Book Writers and the Institute for Research on the History of Children’s Literature.

Atoosa Salehi is an Iranian poet, writer, translator and editor specializing in children’s and young adult literature. She has published more than 100 works across poetry, picture books, graphic novels and fiction. Her 12-volume retelling of Shahnameh for young readers has been reprinted more than 30 times, and some of her works have been translated into several languages.

Alireza Goldouzian is an internationally recognized artist who has illustrated numerous books in Iran, as well as exhibiting his prize-winning children's book art around the world.

Hoda Haddadi’s works highlight her impactful role in creating a feminine, nature-inspired, peace-filled universe influenced by rich Persian literature. Haddadi skillfully employs collage techniques, vibrant colors, and motifs to craft unique visual narratives. Her extensive experience in teaching across various age groups and numerous prestigious awards in illustration further underpin her nomination.

“Read with Me” has been initiated by the Institute for Research on History of Children’s Literature to promote reading for all children, in particular for those living in deprived areas and crisis. The plan promotes the slogan “All children deserve to read quality books”.

Established in 2002 by the Swedish government in memory of Astrid Lindgren, the creator of “Pippi Longstocking”, the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award aims to promote children’s and young adults’ literature around the world. With a prize of five million Swedish kronor, it is the world’s largest monetary award in the field.

The annual award recognizes authors, illustrators, oral storytellers and reading promoters. Its 12-member jury selects the laureate from the international list of nominees.

The 2027 laureate will be announced on April 6, 2027, during the Bologna Children’s Book Fair in Italy. Canadian illustrator Jon Klassen received the 2026 award.

Photo: Left to right: Illustrator Amir Shabanipour and writer Abbas Jahangirian

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