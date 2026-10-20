Iran says will respond proportionately to any aggression

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has warned that any renewed aggression against Iran will be met with a response proportionate to the attack, stressing that Tehran is prepared to defend the country under all circumstances.

Speaking at his weekly press conference in Tehran on Tuesday, Baqaei said the era of attacks carried out without consequences was over, emphasizing that Iran had demonstrated its determination to respond to military action against it.

“The era of hit-and-run attacks is over,” he said, dismissing reports that the United States had sent a message concerning a possible strike on Mount Kolang in Iran. He questioned whether Washington expected Iran to allow such an attack to go unanswered.

Baqaei said Iran’s experience during eight months of an imposed war of aggression had reinforced the need for comprehensive preparedness. Responding to remarks by Qatari officials about the possibility of a third world war, he said Iran was ready for any eventuality and would take the necessary measures to defend its sovereignty and security.

Iran rejects allegations of regional ambitions

Baqaei rejected allegations that Iran seeks to dominate the Strait of Hormuz or establish regional hegemony, arguing that the country’s resolve to defend itself should not be confused with ambitions to dominate others.

He stressed that regional countries should not be influenced by narratives promoted by powers seeking to impose their will through force. Iran, he said, has deep historical roots in West Asia and has consistently advocated peace and regional stability.

He also voiced support for an Iraqi proposal to convene a meeting involving Iran, Iraq and the Persian Gulf littoral states.

Tehran says Washington’s response to proposal falls short

On the prospect of renewed negotiations with the United States, Baqaei said Washington’s response to Iran’s seven-point proposal had been inadequate and incomplete.

He stressed that Iran remained committed to diplomacy to safeguard its national interests, while maintaining that the lifting of the naval blockade against Iran and an end to the war on all fronts were legitimate and reasonable requirements.

Baqaei also criticized 'Washington’s unilateral and aggressive approach' to international affairs, warning that actions against the United Nations, international courts and other multilateral institutions threatened international peace and security.

Addressing recent “No Kings” rallies across the United States, he said the demonstrations reflected opposition among Americans to the use of public funds and the lives of US citizens in an aggressive war that 'serves the interests of the Israeli regime rather than the American public.'

Iran opposes divisive language on Yemen at OIC meeting

Baqaei said Iran had successfully prevented the inclusion of two paragraphs concerning Yemen in the final communiqué of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers’ meeting in Baghdad, arguing that their wording risked deepening divisions among Muslim countries.

He distinguished the final communiqué, which is generally adopted by consensus, from a separate resolution concerning Saudi Arabia and its conflict with Yemen.

According to Baqaei, Iran repeatedly emphasized that language singling out part of the Muslim community was inconsistent with the OIC’s founding principles of Islamic unity and solidarity. Tehran’s position, he said, was that the conflict between Yemen and Saudi Arabia should be resolved through dialogue.

Tehran clarifies agenda of Lavrov visit

The spokesperson rejected reports that talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian officials during his visit to Tehran on Monday had focused on negotiations between Iran and the United States or on uranium enrichment.

He said the visit had been planned well in advance and formed part of ongoing consultations between Tehran and Moscow.

Border trade with Pakistan affected by technical issues

Addressing the recent suspension of trade at parts of the Iran–Pakistan border, Baqaei said the disruption stemmed from technical issues and required updates that Pakistani officials were working to resolve.

He dismissed speculation about Islamabad’s motives, noting that Iranian exports were continuing. He also highlighted the longstanding friendly relations between the two countries and efforts by their senior officials to expand political and economic cooperation.

Iran links European fuel concerns to regional conflict

Responding to French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks connecting domestic unrest and protests in France with the war against Iran and developments in the Strait of Hormuz, Baqaei said European countries should address the underlying causes if rising fuel prices were contributing to domestic difficulties.

He identified the US and Israeli military aggression against Iran and the continued naval blockade of the country as the root causes of the regional crisis affecting energy markets.

Restrictions on hijab in Azerbaijan

On other regional issues, Baqaei said Iran hoped concerns over Azerbaijan’s restrictions on the hijab would be addressed through mutual understanding, respect for fundamental rights and consideration of shared values. He said the people of Azerbaijan should determine how to convey their concerns to their authorities.

