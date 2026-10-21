FAO to strengthen pest management, protect production in Kerman date palm groves

TEHRAN – A delegation from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has visited date palm groves in Kerman Province to strengthen the management of pests and diseases through technical cooperation, field-based interventions and engagement with national and provincial stakeholders.

From 11 to 14 October, the delegation led by FAO Representative to Iran Farrukh Toirov visited project sites in Jiroft, Anbarabad, Bam and Narmashir to review progress on integrated Pest Management (IPM) in date palm groves.

The mission assessed the application of project-supported interventions, examined the use of equipment provided to pilot sites and engaged with farmers, researchers, plant protection specialists, agricultural authorities and private-sector stakeholders across the date value chain.

The project addresses key threats to date production, including the red palm weevil, palm borers, Dubas bug and Date Palm Fruit Bunch Wilting Disorder. During field visits, the team observed pest management interventions in both modern, large-scale orchards using drip irrigation and traditional orchards employing flood irrigation.

The delegation also examined orchards affected by pest infestations and visited date sorting, packaging and processing facilities serving domestic and export markets.

The mission also provided an opportunity to discuss current pest control practices and explore potential approaches to improving the effectiveness and sustainability of interventions.

Discussions with stakeholders highlighted the red palm weevil as one of the most significant challenges facing date production in the province. Meetings held at the South Kerman Agricultural Jihad Organization and the Bam County Governor’s Office brought together local governors, agricultural authorities, researchers, farmers and private-sector representatives to discuss pest management, production challenges and constraints affecting the date value chain, including the control measures and access to export markets.

The FAO Representative welcomed the strong engagement and shared commitment demonstrated by stakeholders in Kerman, noting that their collaboration provides a favourable foundation for expanding technical cooperation.

Through this project, FAO continues to work with national and provincial counterparts to strengthen technical capacities and promote more effective management of date palm pests and diseases. The project’s field-based approach supports the assessment of practical interventions under local production conditions and helps identify opportunities to protect date palm groves, reduce pest-related losses and strengthen the sustainability of date production in Iran.