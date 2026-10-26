Esteghlal face Shabab Al Ahli in AFC Champions League Elite clash

TEHRAN – Iran’s Esteghlal will take on the UAE’s Shabab Al Ahli in a highly anticipated AFC Champions League Elite 2026/27 encounter at Rashid Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday.

Both teams enter the contest with perfect records, having collected six points from their opening two matches, setting up an intriguing battle between two in-form sides.

Shabab Al Ahli have enjoyed a historic start to their continental campaign, winning their first two matches in the competition for the first time. A third consecutive victory would see the Dubai-based club join an exclusive group of UAE teams to have won their opening three continental fixtures.

Only Al Ain FC (2003 and 2023/24), Al Wahda FC (2007) and Al Jazira Club (2012) have previously accomplished that feat.

The Emirati side will also draw confidence from their impressive record against Iranian opposition. Shabab Al Ahli remain unbeaten in 12 encounters with Iranian clubs, recording eight victories and four draws.

Their strong run includes a 1-0 triumph over Iran’s Tractor in the opening round of this season’s competition.

Shabab Al Ahli also hold a favorable head-to-head record against Esteghlal, having remained undefeated in their two previous meetings in 2017, with one win and one draw.

Esteghlal, meanwhile, have made an equally impressive start to their Asian campaign and will be determined to maintain their winning momentum.

The Tehran-based club have won their opening two matches in the competition for only the second time in their history.

Esteghlal began their campaign in convincing fashion with a commanding 3-0 victory over Qatar’s Al Sadd SC before demonstrating their resilience in a hard-fought 2-1 win against another Qatari side, Al Gharafa SC.

With both teams boasting perfect records and strong attacking form, Tuesday’s encounter promises to be a fiercely contested affair as Esteghlal look to end Shabab Al Ahli’s unbeaten run against Iranian opposition.