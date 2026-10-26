Araghchi: Iran-Russia coop can strengthen global gas market stability

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called for closer cooperation between Iran and Russia to diversify energy supply routes, strengthen global gas market stability and create new opportunities for investment and foreign-exchange earnings, warning that geopolitical tensions and military threats are disrupting international energy supplies.

In an opinion article published in Russia’s Vedomosti newspaper on Monday, Araghchi said energy security had become one of the world’s most pressing challenges, alongside food security, linking the situation to 'the coercive and arrogant actions of the United States in the region.'

Araghchi cited estimates by the International Energy Agency indicating that more than 112 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas passed through the Strait of Hormuz in 2025, accounting for nearly one-fifth of global trade in the fuel.

He said the recent US-Israeli military aggression against Iran, together with continued military threats, had led to the closure of the strategic waterway and disrupted global gas supplies, particularly to Asian markets.

The disruption has also driven European gas prices sharply higher, while gas storage levels ahead of winter have fallen significantly below those recorded a year earlier, he added.

Araghchi noted that Asian markets consume around 90% of the gas transported through the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring the waterway’s importance to global energy security and the economic interests of both producers and consumers.

He warned that instability in the region could have far-reaching consequences for international energy markets, calling for greater dialogue among gas-producing countries, diversification of supply routes and stronger protection for critical energy infrastructure.

The Iranian foreign minister also stressed the need to develop practical mechanisms to mitigate the impact of geopolitical shocks on energy supplies and market stability.

Iran and Russia see potential for deeper energy cooperation

Araghchi highlighted the potential for expanded energy cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, particularly in investment, technology, equipment, production, operational efficiency and energy exports.

He said closer bilateral cooperation could help diversify energy transportation routes and generate additional foreign-exchange revenue, while contributing to the stability of international gas markets.

The article also referred to the Global Gas Outlook 2055 published by the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), which projects that 86% of global gas production by 2055 will come from fields that are not currently producing.

Iran, which holds the world’s second-largest proven natural gas reserves after Russia, has significant potential to expand its role in the global gas sector, Araghchi said.

According to the outlook cited in the article, GECF member countries’ share of global gas production is projected to increase from 38% in 2024 to 44% by 2055, accounting for 65% of net growth in global production over that period.

Araghchi acknowledged that realizing the potential of Iran-Russia energy cooperation would require substantial investment, advanced technology and equipment, as well as solutions to challenges arising from unilateral coercive measures and the complexity of long-term energy contracts.

He described the GECF as an important multilateral platform for strengthening coordination among gas-producing countries and advancing cooperation in response to shared challenges. Political will and mutual trust, he said, would be essential to translating this potential into practical results.

Hormuz security central to global energy stability

Araghchi also addressed maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, saying Iran had proposed a seven-day plan to facilitate the waterway’s reopening and the resumption of normal maritime traffic, provided the necessary conditions were met and military threats were removed.

He said responsible dialogue and mutual commitments could help reduce tensions, strengthen sustainable maritime security and restore stability to global energy markets.

“Whether that path can be pursued ultimately depends on the choices made by the United States,” Araghchi wrote, concluding that cooperation and dialogue were essential to building greater stability in global gas and energy markets.