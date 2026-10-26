Iran’s leader stresses public trust, swift action against corruption

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has emphasized the need for sincere public service, stronger public trust in government institutions, and decisive legal action against corruption, Judiciary Chief Hojjatoleslam Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said.

Speaking about his meeting with the Leader, Mohseni Ejei said Ayatollah Khamenei was well-informed about a broad range of issues and received information through multiple channels rather than relying on a single source.

The two also reviewed the powers previously delegated to the heads of Iran’s three branches of government to determine whether those authorities remain in effect.

Mohseni Ejei said the Leader placed particular emphasis on serving the public sincerely, addressing the needs of all segments of society, resolving people’s problems and taking practical steps to strengthen public confidence in the government.

Ayatollah Khamenei also stressed the importance of dealing swiftly and comprehensively with corruption cases and with individuals whose actions, whether deliberate or unintentional, place additional pressure on the economy and people’s livelihoods.

Such cases, Mohseni Ejei said, must be handled in accordance with the law and without discrimination.

The Leader further underscored the need to prevent even the slightest form of corruption from taking root within government institutions.

According to Mohseni Ejei, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that problems that can be corrected must be rectified, while cases that cannot be resolved through corrective measures require firm action.

The remarks highlight the emphasis placed on accountability, the protection of people’s livelihoods, and the strengthening of public trust as key priorities for the country’s judiciary and government institutions.