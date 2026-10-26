 Pezeshkian congratulates Lula da Silva on election victory in Brazil

TEHRAN– Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his victory in Brazil’s presidential election, expressing hope for stronger bilateral relations and expanded cooperation between Tehran and Brasília during Lula’s new term.

In a congratulatory message issued on Monday, Pezeshkian expressed hope that ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Federative Republic of Brazil would continue to deepen, with bilateral cooperation advancing the mutual interests of both nations.

He also underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation in support of multilateralism, international development and global peace, and wished Lula success in carrying out his responsibilities, as well as prosperity and well-being for the Brazilian people.

Iran-Brazil ties under Lula

Relations between Iran and Brazil have benefited from a shared emphasis on multilateralism, economic cooperation and a greater role for developing countries in international affairs. During Lula’s current presidency, Brazil supported Iran’s inclusion in BRICS, with the two countries also seeking to expand trade and diplomatic engagement. Their longstanding economic ties include substantial Brazilian agricultural exports to Iran and cooperation in international forums.

Lula met then-Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg in August 2023, following the announcement that Iran would join the grouping. The meeting highlighted both countries’ interest in strengthening bilateral trade and cooperation within the expanded bloc.

Lula secures fourth presidential term

Lula won Brazil’s presidential runoff on Sunday, defeating Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, whom Lula defeated in the 2022 election.

According to Brazil’s electoral authorities, Lula secured 51.79% of the valid votes, receiving more than 64.25 million votes against Flávio Bolsonaro’s 48.21%, or approximately 59.83 million votes. The final count gave Lula a lead of nearly 4.4 million votes.

The victory secured Lula a fourth, non-consecutive presidential term, which is due to begin on January 5, 2027.

Lula’s reelection comes amid a broader political shift in Latin America toward right-wing leaders, several of whom have aligned themselves with US President Donald Trump. His victory is expected to sustain Brazil’s emphasis on national sovereignty and an independent foreign policy, amid tensions with Washington over trade measures and US influence in the region.