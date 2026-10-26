Tehran designates emergency shelters across capital for wartime conditions

TEHRAN – Tehran Municipality spokesman has announced that specific locations across the capital have been designated as emergency shelters for use in wartime conditions.

Abdolmotahar Mohammadkhani, the spokesman, said on Monday morning that the municipality is pursuing both emergency measures and long-term plans to provide sheltering capacity in line with the current situation.

"Tehran Municipality is pursuing emergency actions and long-term programs to provide shelter capacities in accordance with the existing conditions," Mohammadkhani said, referring to the urban management's efforts to secure shelter spaces.

He added: "In the short-term section, Tehran's Crisis Management Organization has identified a number of metro stations, commercial complexes, schools and government buildings for use in emergency situations. The available capacities in different districts and neighborhoods have also been reviewed and their locations have been marked on the map."

Pointing to the municipality's long-term plans, Mohammadkhani said the construction of multi-purpose subsurface structures is among the programs to be pursued in the coming years. These spaces, in addition to being usable in critical conditions, will also have applications in normal times, with parts of them usable as underground commercial and office complexes.

Referring to Tehran's comprehensive subsurface plan, he added that building multi-purpose spaces requires time, and it is not possible to construct structures solely for wartime use in proportion to Tehran's population, which is why the use of multi-purpose capacities has been put on the agenda.

