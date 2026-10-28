Fertility Treatment in Iran

Discover affordable, legal fertility treatments in Iran with VitaLife. We offer comprehensive care including IVF, egg donation, and gestational surrogacy for international couples. Traveling abroad for medical care is complex, but we handle the heavy lifting: from medical coordination and surrogate matching to visa arrangements and legal paperwork. We ensure a safe, transparent journey with clear pricing and no hidden fees. Read our guide to understand the legal requirements, treatment options, and how to bring your baby home safely. Start your journey today by visiting our website or contacting us via WhatsApp for a free consultation.

Iran offers a legal, fully regulated, and cost-effective solution for international couples seeking advanced fertility treatments, including IVF, egg donation, and gestational surrogacy. Because Iranian law permits these third-party options, patients can access premium medical care without the prohibitive costs or legal roadblocks found in many other countries. To make this complex journey seamless, VitaLife serves as your dedicated agency. We handle the medical coordination, surrogate matching, visa arrangements, and legal paperwork, ensuring you have a clear path to parenthood and a safe return home with your baby. Below is a detailed breakdown of the available treatments, our specific services, and how to start your journey.

Available Fertility Treatments in Iran

Unlike many countries where third-party reproduction is illegal or heavily restricted, Iran’s medical framework allows for a complete suite of treatments. You don't have to piece together different clinics. The infrastructure is built to handle complex cases under one roof. Available options include:

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and ICSI: Advanced lab techniques for egg fertilization.

Advanced lab techniques for egg fertilization. Egg and Sperm Donation: Programs with rigorously screened donors.

Programs with rigorously screened donors. Gestational Surrogacy: A safe path for women who cannot safely carry a pregnancy.

A safe path for women who cannot safely carry a pregnancy. Embryo Genetic Testing (PGT/PGD/PGS): To prevent genetic disorders before transfer.

To prevent genetic disorders before transfer. Gender Selection: Permitted for medical reasons or family balancing.

Because these options are legally recognized, international patients get comprehensive care in one place.

Why Choose VitaLife as Your International Surrogacy Agency

You might already know there are different types of surrogacy available globally. At VitaLife, we focus exclusively on gestational surrogacy. It is the safest and most legally sound path, where the surrogate carries the embryo but has no genetic link to the baby, preventing future legal disputes.

As a dedicated international surrogacy agency, VitaLife bridges the gap between complex medical procedures and the reality of traveling abroad. Your medical care is overseen by Dr. Farah Ghasemi, with IVF procedures at Baharan Negar Clinic. For deliveries, we coordinate with Nikan Aghdasieh Hospital. Your dedicated coordinator, Mobina Hosseini (a midwifery specialist), manages your case from A to Z. You don't just get a clinic referral; you get a team that ensures your parental rights and medical safety are protected throughout the entire process.

How We Manage Your Journey Step-by-Step

Traveling for medical care is stressful. We take over the logistics so you can focus on your health.

Medical Coordination: We review your medical history before you travel, book appointments, and ensure doctors understand your specific case. Surrogate Matching: We conduct strict medical and psychological screening. Only 1 in 10 applicants are approved, ensuring a safe and trustworthy match. Legal & Documentation: We send the full contract before you sign. We assist with translation, notarization, and ensure your parental rights are legally secured. Logistical & Travel Support: We arrange your visa, airport pickup, hotel near the clinic, and local SIM cards. Language & Communication: Multilingual coordinators accompany you to appointments to prevent any medical misunderstandings. Post-Birth Assistance: We coordinate the hospital delivery, help obtain the birth certificate, and manage embassy requirements (including DNA testing if requested) to get your baby's passport.

Addressing Your Real Concerns

It is natural to have questions before traveling abroad. Here is how we address the most common concerns for all our treatments:

Is it legal and who is eligible? Yes. Iranian law permits fertility treatments, including egg donation and surrogacy, specifically for legally married heterosexual couples. Before you book anything, we review your medical history and marriage certificate to ensure you meet the legal requirements.

Yes. Iranian law permits fertility treatments, including egg donation and surrogacy, specifically for legally married heterosexual couples. Before you book anything, we review your medical history and marriage certificate to ensure you meet the legal requirements. How long do I need to stay? It depends on your treatment. A standard IVF cycle requires about 14 to 21 days in Iran. If you are combining egg donation with surrogacy, the initial trip can be as short as 3 days. We plan your itinerary precisely so you don't waste time or money.

It depends on your treatment. A standard IVF cycle requires about 14 to 21 days in Iran. If you are combining egg donation with surrogacy, the initial trip can be as short as 3 days. We plan your itinerary precisely so you don't waste time or money. What about costs? We provide a written estimate before you commit. There are no hidden fees. Prices vary by treatment: an IVF cycle starts around $3,500, egg donation is roughly $5,500, and surrogacy packages start at $18,000. We break down exactly what is included (medications, lab work, hospital fees).

We provide a written estimate before you commit. There are no hidden fees. Prices vary by treatment: an IVF cycle starts around $3,500, egg donation is roughly $5,500, and surrogacy packages start at $18,000. We break down exactly what is included (medications, lab work, hospital fees). How do I bring my baby home? If your treatment involves surrogacy or a donor, you will need legal proof of parentage. We help coordinate the birth certificate, embassy appointments, and any required DNA testing in Iran so you can obtain your baby’s passport and travel home without legal delays.

If your treatment involves surrogacy or a donor, you will need legal proof of parentage. We help coordinate the birth certificate, embassy appointments, and any required DNA testing in Iran so you can obtain your baby’s passport and travel home without legal delays. What if I need to communicate with the doctor? Medical instructions are strict. We provide multilingual coordinators who accompany you to appointments, ensuring you fully understand every step of your IVF or surrogacy journey.

How to Connect With Us

We believe in complete transparency. To see our programs, success rates, and exact pricing, visit our website directly at https://cheapsurrogacy.com/.

When you are ready, our team is just a message away. Send a WhatsApp message to +989379204479. Share your medical reports and get a personalized, free consultation. We handle the clinical and legal heavy lifting, giving you the peace of mind to focus on what truly matters: bringing your baby home.