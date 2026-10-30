Iran, Turkey’s capacities pave way for expanding bilateral co-op: Iran’s minister

TEHRAN- The Minister of Transport and Urban Development emphasized the necessity of expanding bilateral cooperation between Iran and Turkey in the political, economic, and transport/communications fields and said: Expanding economic and transport/communications relations between Iran and Turkey, in addition to securing mutual interests, can make an effective contribution to strengthening cooperation, prosperity, and sustainable development in the region.

According to an IRNA report from the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, at a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey, said: National days are an opportunity to honor the history and identity of nations and to respect their efforts to build their own future; this occasion is also a valuable opportunity to reflect on the importance of friendship and cooperation among countries and the role that nations can play in shaping a world enjoying peace, stability, and development.

The Minister of Transport and Urban Development, noting that Iran and Turkey, as two neighbors with a long history, have enjoyed deep cultural, civilizational, and human ties, added: The relations between the two nations have been formed beyond geographical borders on the basis of historical interactions, social relations, and rich cultural and religious heritage, and have continued and strengthened over time.

She stressed: These valuable ties are a lasting asset for strengthening friendship and expanding mutual cooperation between the two countries in today’s world.

Sadegh stated: Economic and trade cooperation between the two countries is one of the important pillars of these relations; Iran and Turkey, possessing diverse and complementary economic capacities, have considerable opportunities to expand relations and benefit from mutual capabilities.

Emphasizing that the geographical position of Iran and Turkey has given special status to transport and communications cooperation between the two countries, she said: The development of these connections can play a constructive and key role in linking the economies and markets of the region and strengthen the fraternal relations of the two countries in all fields.

The Minister of Transport and Urban Development stressed: We believe that expanding economic and communications relations between Iran and Turkey, in addition to securing mutual interests, can make an effective contribution to strengthening cooperation, prosperity, and sustainable development in the region.

She added: The future of these relations, relying on existing capacities and the joint will of the two countries, creates a valuable opportunity for the growth and flourishing of the two nations.

Sadegh stated: The recent bitter developments and crises in the region have once again revealed the importance of peace, stability, and the shared responsibility of countries in maintaining security and calm; the experience of these developments shows that security and development are interconnected in nature, and achieving sustainable peace requires respect for the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, adherence to the principles of international law, and prioritizing dialogue and peaceful solutions.

Iran and Turkey should strengthen trade ties by identifying competitive Iranian export products, assessing market demand and verifying potential buyers, Iran’s commercial attaché in Turkey said at a seminar on bilateral trade opportunities and challenges. on October 25.

Kamran Davari Niko, Iran’s commercial attaché in Istanbul, made the remarks at a seminar hosted by the Qazvin Chamber of Commerce and attended by its board members and business representatives, according to the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO).

Davari Niko said none of Turkey’s border crossings with Iran had been closed, expressing hope that trade between the two countries would continue. He stressed the need to monitor developments, identify suitable routes for maintaining trade flows and make better use of existing capacities to expand economic cooperation.

He also highlighted direct engagement and bilateral consultations as important tools for strengthening commercial relations, referring to a meeting between Qazvin Chamber of Commerce board members and Turkish counterparts in Istanbul.

The seminar examined Iranian goods with export potential in the Turkish market, as well as opportunities for imports from Turkey. Participants emphasized the importance of assessing market needs, evaluating products’ competitive advantages, calculating production costs and determining profitability before entering new business sectors.

Other topics included estimating operating costs, assessing mutual benefits, checking the commercial credibility of trading partners and understanding formal and customary contractual practices. Participants also discussed required regulations and permits, tariffs, transportation costs and payment methods as part of efforts to reduce trade risks.

Earlier in June, the representative of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce Ibrahim Dogan Salman stated that in 2025, the trade between Iran and Turkey surpassed $5.6 billion.

During a meeting with members of the Board of Directors of the Yazd Chamber of Commerce, Doghan Salman added that the preferential trade agreement implemented between the two countries in 2015 has provided a solid foundation for the development of these cooperations.

Referring to the history of economic and cultural relations between Iran and Turkey, he said: "There are deep-rooted cooperations between the two countries, and we are interested in strengthening these relations more than ever."

Dogan Salman, stating that "we are not on two sides of the Silk Road, but rather walk side by side on this road," added: "Iran and Turkey have always been neighbors throughout history and have known and understood each other. What binds the two nations together is a shared history, culture, and civilization."

The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce representative, referring to the value of trade between the two countries, stated: "In 2025, the trade between Iran and Turkey exceeded $5.6 billion. Furthermore, the preferential trade agreement implemented between the two countries in 2015 has provided a solid foundation for the development of these cooperations."

He cited the active presence of entrepreneurs from both countries as the most tangible sign of this bond and said: "Currently, 7,288 companies with Iranian investment are operating in Turkey, and at the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce alone, the number of companies of Iranian origin has reached 2,040."

Dogan Salman also referred to the people-to-people ties between the two countries and added: "In 2025, more than three million Iranians visited Turkey, and this statistic shows that Iran and Turkey are not merely each other's markets, but are also true partners."

The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce representative emphasized: "To strengthen the bond between the chambers of commerce on both sides, we are prepared to hold joint meetings, bilateral talks, and specialized exhibitions."

MA