Tehran hosting international industry exhibition

TEHRAN- The 26th Tehran International Industry Exhibition opened on October 28 at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground, with the participation of 157 domestic companies, including 30 knowledge-based companies, and the presence of representatives of foreign brands from Germany, Japan, China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

In this edition, machinery and production lines, industrial and workshop equipment, tools, and technical and engineering services are on display to visitors and economic actors, providing an opportunity to become acquainted with manufacturers’ capabilities, products, and industrial technologies.

Among the notable points of this exhibition are the independent presence of Chinese companies and the participation of other countries, including Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, mainly through their representatives; this presence can provide a basis for greater familiarity with the products and capacities of international companies and for examining opportunities for trade cooperation.

The participation of 30 knowledge-based companies alongside other domestic companies has also created an opportunity to introduce technological products and innovative achievements in the industry sector.

This edition of the exhibition has been organized in an area of about 25,000 square meters to introduce Iran’s industrial capacities and continue the country’s economic and trade activities.

The 26th Tehran International Industry Exhibition was inaugurated with the presence of Kasra Nouri, CEO of the Islamic Republic of Iran International Exhibitions Company; Seyyed Javad Hosseini-Kia, representative of the people of Sonqor in the Parliament and member of the Industries and Mines Committee; and a group of officials, industrialists, and industry actors.

The 26th Tehran International Industry Exhibition continues its activities until October 31 with the aim of introducing production capacities, developing the market for industrial products, and strengthening communication among manufacturers, technology companies, suppliers, and economic actors.

On the occasion of the opening of the 26th International Industry Exhibition, the Deputy Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade and Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran wrote in a message: Industrial exhibitions are considered a valuable capacity for turning the country’s production capacity into new trade opportunities, expanding the presence of Iranian firms in regional and international markets, and redefining Iran’s foreign trade map.

Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, recalling that industry is one of the fundamental pillars of economic growth, increasing productivity, and developing the country’s foreign trade and plays an effective role in creating added value, employment, technology development, and enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy, noted: In conditions where the development of non-oil exports and sustainable presence in international markets are among the requirements for realizing the country’s economic goals, strengthening industrial capacities and utilizing the production capabilities of domestic firms is a strategic necessity.

He described specialized industry exhibitions as more than a venue for introducing products and equipment, but as a platform for linking manufacturers, raw material suppliers, machinery builders, knowledge-based companies, investors, and domestic and foreign trade actors, and added: By providing the ground for the exchange of knowledge and experience, introducing technological achievements, identifying market needs, developing industrial cooperation, and forming trade contracts and joint investments, these events can help strengthen links among different circles of production and trade. From this perspective, industrial exhibitions are considered a valuable capacity for turning the country’s production capacity into new trade opportunities and expanding the presence of Iranian firms in regional and international markets.

Dehghan Dehnavi, referring to the fact that the country’s industry enjoys diverse capacities in production, engineering, equipment manufacturing, design, and development of industrial processes, wrote: Effective use of these capacities requires strengthening the link between industry and technology, improving product quality, increasing productivity, developing innovation, and moving toward the production of higher value-added products. Also, completing value chains, developing upstream and downstream industries, and strengthening the link between large industrial units and small and medium-sized enterprises can provide the ground for increasing the depth of domestic manufacturing, reducing dependence on imports in sectors with advantages, and enhancing the competitiveness of Iranian products. In this path, attention to international standards, target market requirements, and technological developments is among the factors influencing the promotion of Iran’s industry position in regional and global value chains.

The Deputy Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade recalled: The development of industrial exports is not limited to increasing the volume of product sales; rather, it requires accurate knowledge of target markets, adapting production to customer needs, strengthening distribution and after-sales service networks, and establishing sustainable trade relations with foreign partners. Targeted presence in international markets can, while expanding the market of Iranian firms, provide the ground for technology transfer, attracting investment, developing technical and engineering cooperation, and increasing the share of higher value-added products in the country’s export basket. From this perspective, synergy between industrial and trade development policies and the active participation of the private sector is one of the criteria for converting the country’s production capacities into sustainable export advantages.

EF/MA