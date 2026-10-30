Iran attends World Young Scientist Summit 2026

TEHRAN – The head of the National Institute for Oceanography and Atmospheric Sciences has represented Iran at the World Young Scientist Summit (WYSS) 2026.

The event took place on October 24 and 25 in Wenzhou, China, ISNA reported.

Attending the WYSS Deep-Sea Resources and Environment Forum, Ali Mahdinia delivered a talk on ‘Deep-Sea Natural Resources Survey in the Oman Sea: Experiences and Evidence’, presenting Iran’s scientific findings and research experiences in studying natural resources in the deep waters of the Sea of Oman. The official also elaborated on the country’s research capacities in marine science.

The forum was held under the theme “Marching to the Deep and Distant Sea — Marine Resources Empowering the Blue Economy Future”, bringing together young scientific and technological talents in the deep-sea field from more than 20 countries and regions to exchange views on key topics such as green development of deep-sea resources and ecological synergy.

Nearly 800 representatives, including scientists, educators, and entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries and regions, attended the World Association of Young Scientists.

With the theme “Gathering Talents Worldwide to Create a Better Future,” the summit’s annual agenda was “Global Youth Action in the AI Era: Building a Sustainable Future.” It aimed to draw on the insights of young people around the world, deepen international sci-tech cooperation, and jointly address questions about young people, science, the world and the future.

This year’s summit placed greater emphasis on the growth needs of young scientists, with young talents under the age of 45 accounting for 88 percent of participants.

It aimed to build a cluster of international journals, bring together young scientific talent, facilitate a batch of international collaborative projects and advance the application and commercialization of scientific and technological achievements.

Iran deepens scientific ties with China through new ocean research pact

In November 2025, Iran’s National Institute of Oceanography and Atmospheric Science signed a cooperation agreement with the Second Institute of Oceanography of China’s Ministry of Natural Resources, aiming to expand joint research in deep-sea studies under the framework of Iran’s BRICS membership.

According to Mahdinia, the memorandum was designed to strengthen scientific and technological collaboration between the two sides as part of Iran’s active participation in the BRICS “Working Group on Ocean and Polar Science and Technology.”

He said the agreement included joint deep-sea research projects, scientific and technological events, exchange of professors, researchers and students, shared access to research facilities, and the exchange of scientific data, books and journals.

“The agreement builds on Iran’s integration into the expanded BRICS group, whose members include Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Indonesia, Bolivia and Nigeria,” he added.

Iranian scholars dispatched to Chinese scientific centers via TYSP

The Iran-China Talented Young Scientist Program (TYSP) has so far facilitated the dispatch of 71 Iranian scholars to the top Chinese scientific center to conduct research, laying the groundwork for expanding scientific and research cooperation between the two countries.

The TYSP is an international mobility scheme funded by the Chinese government aimed at cultivating future leading scientists, together with other countries.

According to the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, the two countries started the young scientists exchange program in 2017, IRNA reported.

The program, which includes scholarships and financial support from Chinese universities, as well as educational and research institutes, came to a halt following the Covid-19 pandemic. The program restarted in October 2024.

The new edition of the Iran-China TYSP, announced in January 2025, opened up 53 opportunities for young scientists from the two countries.

The majority of Iranian applicants are associate professors or those with higher degrees, and the rest are selected among faculty members and researchers.

TYSP offers sponsorship for talented young scientists from other countries to work in China on a full-time basis for 6 or 12 months together with China’s team; the Ministry of Science and Technology of China has allocated 12,500 yuan per month to support the implementation of research activities of the young talented scientists in China.

Iranian scholars are primarily working with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tongji University, Nanjing University of Science and Technology, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and China Agricultural University.

Agricultural sciences and plant protection, earth sciences and natural hazard management, physics and optics, mathematics and computer science, materials science and engineering, energy, and bioinformatics are among the most important scientific fields in the TYSP program.

TYSP promotes cross-border exchanges of excellent young scientists, scholars, and researchers. The program also enhances cooperation among research institutes, universities, and enterprises.

When the program is over, participant will receive a TYSP Certificate based on their performance evaluation.

MT/MG