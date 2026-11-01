Tehran, New Delhi hold talks to deepen ties in technology sector

TEHRAN – Iran and India have discussed ways to expand cooperation in information and communication technology (ICT), promote specialized exchanges, and strengthen coordination in international forums.

ICT Minister Sattar Hashemi and India’s Ambassador to Iran, Vishwesh Negi, held a meeting on Saturday to explore the two countries’ capacities for joint initiatives in the sector, Mehr News Agency reported.

The discussions focused on identifying opportunities for cooperation between government bodies and private-sector ICT stakeholders, enhancing professional interactions, and making greater use of the two countries’ scientific, technical, and technological capabilities.

Given the respective capacities and the regional and international standing of Iran and India, both parties underlined the need for the promotion of cooperation and coordination within specialized international forums and organizations, particularly those related to the ICT sector.

The officials also highlighted the importance of harmonizing views, participating in ongoing consultations, and strengthening joint initiatives to ensure a more effective presence on the international stage.

The two sides agreed to continue discussions, follow up on the discussed issues, and enhance ties in areas of mutual interest.

Tech ties with India in key sectors

In February, Hashemi, in a meeting with Indian Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, voiced the country’s readiness for the expansion of scientific and technological ties with India in key sectors, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and the digital economy.

The officials met on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, being conducted in person at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 16 to 20, IRIB reported.

During the meeting, Hashemi highlighted the capabilities of the two sides in emerging technologies. Referring to Iran’s strong scientific and human infrastructure, he said the country has taken great strides in advancing modern technologies.

The official went on to say that India is one of the global hubs for software development, a powerful country with high capacity in developing and exporting IT, cybersecurity, and AI. So, promoting technological ties between the two countries will lead to the formation of a digital powerhouse.

According to Hashemi, enhancing interactions between the private sectors is among the top priorities. “We are interested in developing operational cooperation in large language models (LLMs), the development of an AI joint platform in the agriculture sector, and the establishment of innovative centers to utilize AI in different fields,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of securing critical infrastructure in the years ahead and India’s capacity in training specialized human resources, Hashemi announced Iran’s readiness to share experiences in cyber threats, combating emerging malware, and strengthening the security of financial infrastructure.

The ICT minister also proposed developing a joint fund to support Iranian and Indian startups, holding joint technological events, and talent exchange programs, allocating special zones in the technology parks of the two countries, and facilitating the issuance of ‘tech visas’ for IT professionals as practical ways to foster cooperation.

For his part, Prasada underscored expanding collaboration between the two sides, saying that India is willing to expand ties with Iran via sharing expertise in AI and cybersecurity, holding workshops on training specialized human resources, and kicking off operational cooperation in collaborative technological projects.

“Establishing joint innovation centers and exchanging experts would help accelerate technological development in both countries, strengthen digital infrastructure, and improve data security,” Prasada noted.

MT/MG