Iranian tech firms showcase innovations at exhibitions in Russia, China

TEHRAN – Iranian knowledge-based companies have participated in two major international exhibitions, Kazan Digital Week in Russia and Aquatech China, showcasing their technological capabilities and exploring opportunities to expand international cooperation and business ties.

With the support of the Innovation and Prosperity Fund, the representatives of nine Iranian knowledge-based firms paid a visit to the Kazan Digital Week Expo held from October 29 to 31, holding meetings with officials from the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency and representatives of Russian technology companies, IRNA reported.

Exploring joint investment opportunities, conducting business meetings with companies based at IT parks, and paying a visit to Innoploice urban settlement were among other plans of the delegation.

The expo primarily focused on developing a sustainable ecosystem of trusted digital technologies and the use of digital technologies in industries, businesses, and government.

The exhibition included scientific conferences, expert sessions, business meetings, start-up events, training workshops, and initiatives to foster international collaborations. It provided a great opportunity for showcasing the latest innovative technologies, developing export markets, attracting investment, and establishing strategic partnerships.

In October, leading Iranian and Russian companies explored ways to expand bilateral cooperation in advanced technologies at the third Russia-Iran Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Forum.

The forum brought together officials, diplomats, and public- and private-sector representatives from both countries. The participants met on the sidelines of the second Global Digital Forum, held in Moscow from October 8 to 10, IRNA reported.

During the meeting, Alexander Shoitov, Russia’s deputy minister of digital development, communications and mass media, said the participation of Iranian companies in the Global Digital Forum offered a valuable opportunity to exchange information and establish new partnerships.

He noted that Iran and Russia had significant potential to expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Shoitov also reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to deepen bilateral ties and develop joint infrastructure in the ICT sector.

For his part, Iran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, highlighted the importance of fostering strategic cooperation between Iran and Russia in the expansion of digital exchanges within a governmental framework. The enhancement of ties helps strengthen the country’s capacity for participation in regional and global markets.

Highlighting the expertise and knowledge of Iranian technology companies in the localization of IT infrastructure equipment, Russian companies can establish joint ventures with reliable partners in Iran, gaining access to the country’s IT and artificial intelligence services market.

Moreover, Iranian and Russian representatives of high-technology companies showcased their latest cutting-edge accomplishments and presented their comprehensive plans and operational proposals for the promotion of cooperation in advanced technologies.

Exchanging best practices and technological solutions, holding B2B meetings, expanding business networks, and exploring opportunities for joint projects were among other key parts of the Forum.

Particular attention was given to practical mechanisms for Russian and Iranian companies to enter new markets and develop cooperation with partners from third countries.

Aquatech China

Also, a trade and technology delegation consisting of representatives of some 16 knowledge-based companies attended Aquatech China, with the aim of expediting the internalization and export of knowledge-based products. The exhibition was held in Shanghai from October 28 to 30.

The delegation paid a visit to different parts of the exhibition and held meetings with the participating companies.

Aquatech China is the leading water technology trade show in China, covering all aspects of water: drinking water, industrial water, wastewater treatment, sludge treatment, smart water solutions, and water management.

The increasing need for (clean) water, combined with promoting environmental protection and strong enforcement of new regulations, creates huge opportunities for international companies specialized in (waste)water technologies in China.

In August, the Iran National Science Foundation (INSF) and the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) announced support for the second joint specialized workshops to develop science diplomacy, foster research networking, and exchange technical knowledge.

The grant, amounting to 7 billion rials (about $2.6 million) per research project for one year, will be allocated to the following fields, IRNA reported.

1. Advanced Materials:

Exploration and processing of rare earth elements

Nano-composites for resilient construction materials in earthquake-prone areas

Green synthesis of nanomaterials using biological resources

2. Novel Sensors:

Smart nanomaterials for biosensors: early detection of diseases and pathogens

Nanostructured gas sensors for environmental and industrial pollution monitoring

In July, the INSF and the NSFC announced support for the implementation of 15 research projects by faculty members. The grant, amounting to 50 billion rials (some $26,595) for each research project for at least three years, would be allocated to the following fields, INSF.org reported.

Water and Energy: AI-powered smart irrigation systems for water-scarce and saline environments; Integrated water resource management under drought and climate variability conditions; and Energy-efficient advanced technologies for water treatment and seawater/brackish water desalination.

Energy storage and hydrogen technologies: Renewable energy integration into national grid and distribution networks; Agricultural and medical biotechnology; Genetic improvement of strategic crops for drought, salinity and heat resistance using molecular breeding techniques; Microbial biotechnology for food security: bio-fertilizers, single-cell proteins, and probiotics, biopesticides and biological control; Recombinant drugs and biosimilars: process development, purification, and quality control; and Novel drug delivery systems based on biological origins (nano-carriers, liposomes).

MT/MG