Dafineh museum group to offer free admission to students on Student Day

TEHRAN - Students at all educational levels across Iran will be admitted free of charge to museums affiliated with the Dafineh museum group on Nov. 4, marking Student Day.

Hamidreza Soleimani, managing director of the museum group, announced the initiative, saying the program would provide students nationwide with an opportunity to explore the museum collections free of charge.

The museums will be open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., allowing students to become more familiar with Iran’s historical, cultural and artistic heritage.

The museums participating in the program include the Museum of Iranian Art, Dafineh Museum Campus, Time Museum, Ramsar Museum Campus, Noor and Light Museum in Yazd, Tar-o-Pood Museum in Yazd, National Museum of Art of Isfahan, Millennia of Art Museum in Kish Island, and the Iran Historical Cars Museum Cultural Center.

AM