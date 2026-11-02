Police chief warns enemy interests worldwide could be targeted in future war

TEHRAN- Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan, commander of Iran’s Law Enforcement Command, has warned that any future conflict could extend beyond conventional geographical boundaries, saying that locations hosting the interests of Iran’s adversaries could become targets.

In a video message, Radan said Iran’s armed forces had significantly increased their preparedness since the previous war and were updating their target lists in line with instructions from the Leader.

“We are confident that if the enemy makes a mistake, it will taste an even harsher defeat than before,” he said.

Radan also warned that countries and parties providing support to Iran’s adversaries should take his remarks into account. In the event of another war, he said, geographical boundaries would no longer determine the scope of the response.

“Wherever the enemy’s interests are located, that place will, God willing, be considered a legitimate target,” he said.

Radan has headed Iran’s Law Enforcement Command, known as FARAJA, since January 2023.