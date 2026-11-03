AFC postpones Saudi Arabia’s 2027 Asian Cup

TEHRAN - Following extensive discussions and close consultation with the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed that the upcoming edition of Asia’s crown jewel, originally to be held from Jan. 7 to Feb. 5, 2027, will now take place from Dec. 23, 2027, to Jan. 21, 2028.

The Organizing Committee for AFC Asian Cup approved to reschedule the flagship national team tournament in light of the current exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region, including substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions. The new dates of the tournament will be presented to FIFA for approval.

Exceptional circumstances have been created for the organization and delivery of the Competition as originally scheduled, making the postponement necessary in the interest of all participating teams, officials, spectators and other stakeholders.

The AFC commends SAFF and the LOC for their commitment to delivering a world-class tournament for the Continent’s players and fans. The AFC will continue to work closely with the LOC, Participating Member Associations and its valued sponsors and broadcast and commercial partners and all stakeholders to stage a showpiece befitting the stature and operational excellence synonymous with Asia’s most prestigious men’s national team competition, while minimizing the impact of the postponement.

Further updates will be communicated through the AFC’s official channels.