No more excuses: Asian Cup delay puts Ghalenoei’s youth policy to the test

TEHRAN - The postponement of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup has given Iran a new timeline for preparing for the continental competition. But it has also removed one of the main arguments previously used to justify delaying a major generational transition: the limited time between the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the Asian Cup.

The Asian Football Confederation announced on Nov. 3 that the tournament, originally scheduled for Jan. 7 to Feb. 5, 2027, will now take place from Dec. 23, 2027, to Jan. 21, 2028. The decision, prompted by exceptional circumstances in the region and logistical concerns, means the competition will begin almost a year later than originally planned, subject to FIFA approval.

For Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei, this represents more than a change of dates. It presents an opportunity, and a responsibility, to reshape the national team and prepare a younger generation for the next stage of Iranian football.

Until now, one of the arguments against a significant injection of young players was the relatively short gap between the World Cup and the Asian Cup.

The suggestion was that Team Melli needed their most experienced players to remain in the squad, leaving little room for experimentation or a substantial change in personnel. With the tournament now pushed back to late 2027, that argument has largely lost its validity.

The question is no longer whether there is enough time for rebuilding, but whether Ghalenoei is prepared to make the necessary decisions.

The issue has become increasingly relevant following Iran’s recent international performances. A report highlighted that seven players who featured in Ghalenoei’s first match against Russia in 2023 remained important members of the squad in October 2026. Among them were Ramin Rezaeian, Ehsan Hajsafi and Shoja Khalilzadeh, all over 36.

Ghalenoei, meanwhile, has defended his record on youth development. In October, he pointed to players such as Aria Yousefi, Saleh Hardani, Amirmohammad Razzaghnia and Amirhossein Mahmoudi as examples of younger footballers introduced during his tenure. He also acknowledged that Iran had missed opportunities to give more youngsters international experience.

However, introducing a handful of young players is not necessarily the same as building a new generation. Iran need a clear succession plan, greater competition for places and consistent opportunities for emerging talents to establish themselves at international level.

For Ghalenoei, the extended preparation period changes the equation. Experience will still matter, but it should no longer come at the expense of renewal.

The Asian Cup has moved further away. The responsibility to build Iran’s future, however, cannot be postponed any longer.