Iran explores opportunities to enhance sci-tech ties with Japan

TEHRAN - Iranian officials have sought to strengthen scientific and technological cooperation with Japan through joint programs and greater use of both countries’ research and technological capabilities.

During a meeting on Monday, Iran’s newly appointed ambassador to Tokyo, Mohammad-Reza Nazeri, and head of the Organization for Development of International Cooperation in Science and Technology, Amir-Hossein Mirabadi, explored opportunities to expand bilateral collaboration, Mehr News Agency reported.

The discussions focused on developing joint programs and making better use of the scientific and technological capacities of both countries.

Japan highlights boosting ties with Iranian universities

In January, Japanese Ambassador Tamaki Tsukada highlighted the importance of strengthening scientific ties with Iranian universities across areas, especially emerging technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced materials.

Science and industry are the two main indicators of power in the 21st century, which play a critical role in scientific diplomacy, IRNA quoted Tsukada as saying.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Mahmoud Shokrieh, the chancellor of Iran University of Science and Technology (IUST). The ambassador said the scientific capabilities and capacities of Iran have never been truly presented to Japan, and that it is his main responsibility to do so. He also announced readiness to foster interactions between the IUST and Japanese universities.

For his part, Shokrieh elaborated on the University’s achievements in science, research, and industry. He proposed exchanging professors and students, conducting collaborative educational courses and scientific projects, establishing joint laboratories, and cooperating in science and technology parks.

Referring to the consortium of the top five universities of technology in Iran, namely the University of Tehran, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Amirkabir University of Technology, Sharif University of Technology, and Iran University of Medical Sciences (called UT5), the official said the consortium can lay the ground for the expansion of scientific interactions between the best Iranian universities of technology and Japanese universities, which was well-received by the Japanese side.

In 2025, the deputy minister for information, communications, and technology (ICT), Ehsan Chitsaz, and the Japanese vice-minister for international affairs and communications, Imagwa Takuo, highlighted the need to expand technological cooperation in key sectors including artificial intelligence (AI), digital economy, and the development of sustainable communications infrastructure.

During a meeting held in Tokyo, the officials explored avenues to further enhance collaborations, IRNA reported.

Establishing the ‘Iran-Japan digital innovation center’, cooperating on policymaking for emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, and platform regulation, as well as training experts in the digital economy through holding joint university courses were among the discussed topics.

Takuo, for his part, announced Japan’s readiness to foster digital ties with Iran, saying that Iran is pursuing a digital transformation path focusing on local and long-term considerations. Japan supports this approach and is fully prepared to implement cooperation projects by evaluating Iran’s constructive proposals.

The two sides also agreed to establish a joint executive working group to follow up on the implementation of the agreements reached.

MT/MG