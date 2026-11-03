Tehran, Baghdad consider ways to deepen academic, scientific co-op

TEHRAN – Iranian and Iraqi officials have discussed ways to strengthen academic and scientific cooperation, promote the exchange of specialized expertise, and expand partnerships between universities and research institutions in the two countries.

The discussions took place during an academic session titled “Horizons of Scientific and Professional Development,” organized by the Association of Iraqi Graduates of Iranian Universities in Baghdad.

Iran’s scientific counselor in Iraq, Mohammad-Javad Najafi, the head of Iraq’s Center for Strategic Affairs, Salah Boushi, and a number of Iraqi graduates of Iranian universities attended the meeting.

The session provided an opportunity to explore avenues for closer academic collaboration and the exchange of scientific and professional experience.

Addressing the event, Najafi described the Iraqi graduates from Iran as valuable assets playing a key role in fostering scientific and technological collaborations, developing joint research projects, exchanging knowledge and experiences between the two countries.

The official urged the graduated students to maintain ongoing contacts with their respective universities in Iran.

For his part, Boushi expounded on the role of graduates from Iranian universities in the scientific and professional development of Iraq. He highlighted that the value of higher education is manifested through problem-saving capabilities, enhancement of organizational productivity and the provision of service to the society, noting that obtaining an academic degree serves as the initial step for developing competencies and acquiring professional skills.

The official also called it essential to benefit from scientific achievements of universities in major research project, and emphasized the need to boost synergy among higher education system, the requirements of labor market, and the country’s development priorities.

Also, Iraqi students shared their perspectives, concerns regarding post-graduate issues, and provided some suggestions.

Iraq seeks broader scientific ties with Iran

On October 20, Iraqi Ambassador to Iran Yasser Abdulzahra Al-Hajjaj stressed that scientific cooperation between the two countries should extend beyond student recruitment to include joint research projects, exchanges of professors and researchers, and stronger technological ties.

Universities are not merely educational institutions; they also serve as bridges for dialogue and the exchange of expertise among scientists from different countries, particularly Iran and Iraq, IRNA reported.

He made the remarks while addressing a national festival held at the Iran University of Science and Technology.

Referring to the significant progress achieved in bilateral scientific relations, Al-Hajjaj said today that thousands of Iraqi students are studying in more than 80 Iranian universities, majoring in medical and non-medical fields, across the country.

The past two Iran-Iraq science weeks brought together over 70 and 80 university chancellors of the two nations, and more than 250 memoranda of understanding (MOUs) were signed, indicating a good experience in expanding scientific collaborations.

The official said that the establishment of a branch of Tehran University of Medical Sciences in Iraq promoted and stabilized academic relations between Iran and Iraq more than ever.

He went on to say that a branch of University of Tehran will be inaugurated in Karbala and Najaf in the near future. He expressed hope that a branch of Sharif University of Technology and Iran University of Science and Technology would be launched in Iraq as well.

According to the official, Iraq is expanding its educational and research infrastructures, and with the increase in the number of domestic universities, the majority of Iraqi students would tend to study at home.

Given that 85 percent of Iraqi students in Iran are employees who, based on the new legislation in Iraq, will have problems studying abroad, the official suggested considering the situation as an opportunity rather than a threat to revise the model of scientific interactions between the two sides. Otherwise, the probable decrease in the number of Iraqi students in Iran would give rise to new challenges.

Iraqi official called for the implementation of joint research projects in medical, agricultural, sand and dust, oil, gas and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

Developing joint educational courses and co-supervising theses were among other issues highlighted by Al-Hajjaj.

On October 18, Najafi, and Iraqi Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Haider Abd Dahed, discussed ways to strengthen academic cooperation between universities in the two countries, with a focus on problem-solving approaches and addressing domestic and regional needs.

Collaboration on problem-oriented research, the provision of scholarships, the facilitation of educational issues for students, and preparation for the ‘Third Iran-Iraq Science Week’ were the key topics discussed during the meeting, IRNA reported.

MT/MG