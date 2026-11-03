Gharibabadi: Iran ready for any scenario as diplomatic exchanges with US continue

TEHRAN — Iran is prepared for any eventuality as diplomatic exchanges with the United States continue through mediators, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said on Tuesday, stressing that Tehran remains ready to defend itself against further aggression while pursuing a diplomatic solution.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony unveiling annual reports on human rights violations in the United States and Britain, Gharibabadi said communications through mediators were ongoing, with Iran’s seven-day proposal serving as the basis for resolving outstanding issues through Qatar’s mediation.

He said Tehran had received responses to the proposal and that a diplomatic understanding could be reached if Iran’s requirements were met.

Gharibabadi stressed that Iran had neither sought nor initiated the war imposed on the country. If Washington was serious about pursuing a diplomatic solution, it must adhere to the conditions Iran had clearly outlined, he said.

Referring to incidents reported on Qeshm Island on Monday night, the deputy foreign minister said Iran remained in a state of war and considered the aggression against it ongoing. He described this as an important legal point, emphasizing that Iran retained its right to legitimate self-defense until the military aggression had ended completely and permanently.

Reaffirming Tehran’s commitment to negotiations, Gharibabadi said Iran was pursuing diplomacy with full awareness of the lack of trust in the United States. He warned that if Washington chose another course, Iran would respond resolutely to defend itself.

He also said Iran did not link its foreign policy to elections in other countries, describing the US midterm elections as an internal matter for Washington. Tehran was neither waiting for the outcome nor adjusting its policies accordingly, he added.

Iran questions US and British human rights record

At the same ceremony, Gharibabadi said the United States and Britain lacked the legitimacy to comment on human rights, citing widespread violations of the rights of their own citizens and people in other countries.

The annual reports, prepared by the Foreign Ministry in accordance with a resolution passed by the Iranian Parliament, examine human rights developments in both countries from September of last year through the current year. The report on the United States is more detailed, he said.

Gharibabadi said both governments must be held accountable by the international community and their own populations for human rights violations. He rejected any suggestion that Britain’s record was less serious than that of the United States, saying Washington was at the forefront of human rights violations worldwide.

He pointed to abuses involving prisoners’ rights, freedom of expression, discrimination and racism, the treatment of immigrants, poverty and inequality in the United States.

The deputy foreign minister also criticized Washington’s withdrawal from the Human Rights Council, saying it had done so in defense of the Israeli regime. He argued that the United States was increasingly evading accountability as its human rights violations mounted.

Gharibabadi said the reports were being released at a time when the United States continued to violate human rights in its dealings with independent nations, while Britain committed widespread abuses despite presenting itself as a champion of human rights.

He said the two countries should address their own records before presuming to lecture others on human rights.

