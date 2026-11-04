Iran, a vital wintering destination for millions of migratory birds

TEHRAN - Every year, as temperatures begin to fall across northern Eurasia, millions of migratory birds embark on long journeys toward warmer regions in search of food, shelter, and suitable wintering grounds. Along this remarkable natural journey, Iran stands out as one of the most important destinations in West Asia, providing a network of wetlands, lakes, coastal habitats, and lagoons for birds traveling from Siberia and other northern regions.

According to statistics, around two million migratory birds arrive in Iran every year to spend the winter in the country's wetlands, making it the most important wintering destination for migratory birds in West Asia. The country also serves as a major stopover along the migration route connecting Siberia to the Nile, with approximately 16 percent of birds traveling along this route choosing Iran as their winter destination.

More than 160 species of aquatic and waterside birds have been identified in the country, highlighting Iran's importance in maintaining regional and international biodiversity. These birds are distributed across approximately 450 wintering sites, particularly along the shores of the Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf.

A country along major migration routes

Iran's geographical position, connecting Central Asia, the Caucasus, and the Indian subcontinent, has made it an important link in international bird migration routes.

The country's diverse climate and geographical features provide different habitats for migratory species throughout the year. From the wetlands and lagoons of the Caspian coast in the north to the marshlands of Khuzestan and the coastal ecosystems of the Persian Gulf in the south, these natural areas offer essential feeding and resting grounds for birds undertaking long-distance journeys.

The Caspian Sea coastline is particularly significant during autumn and winter, when large flocks of waterbirds arrive in the northern provinces of Gilan, Mazandaran, and Golestan.

Anzali Wetland, Miankaleh Peninsula, Gomishan, and the wetlands around Fereydunkenar and Sorkhrud are among the country's best-known destinations for migratory birds.

These habitats attract a wide variety of species, including flamingos, pelicans, ducks, geese, swans, and coots. Their shallow waters, reed beds, and surrounding vegetation provide suitable conditions for feeding, resting, and, in some cases, breeding.

Reports estimate that the midwinter population along the southern Caspian coastline could exceed one million birds, underlining the ecological importance of this region.

Wetlands: essential habitats for migratory species

Among Iran's internationally recognized wetlands, Miankaleh holds a particularly important position.

Located in Mazandaran Province along the southeastern Caspian Sea, the Miankaleh Peninsula is a major wintering ground for numerous waterbird species. Its diverse habitats support flamingos, pelicans, geese, ducks, and other migratory birds.

The area was designated a Ramsar site in 1975 and later recognized as a UNESCO biosphere reserve in 1976, reflecting its international ecological significance.

Further west, Anzali Wetland in Gilan Province provides another important refuge for migratory waterbirds. Its extensive reed beds, freshwater habitats, and rich food resources make it an important destination for birds arriving from northern regions.

In central Iran, Miqan Wetland near Arak is also an important seasonal habitat. According to information published in May 2026, the wetland receives around 12,000 migratory birds annually, including species arriving from Siberia.

The southern wetlands are equally significant. Hoor al-Azim in Khuzestan, Shadegan Wetland, and the Hamoun wetlands in southeastern Iran provide habitats for numerous migratory species, particularly those following routes toward the Persian Gulf and the Indian subcontinent.

Counting every bird, protecting every habitat

Monitoring migratory bird populations is an essential part of conservation efforts. Reliable data on species diversity, population size, and migration patterns enable environmental authorities to identify changes in ecosystems and develop more effective protection strategies.

A winter waterbird census conducted in Mazandaran Province in January 2026 recorded 54,889 birds belonging to 112 species across 36 sites. The survey, carried out under the framework of the International Waterbird Census, involved environmental experts, conservation organizations, volunteers, and local communities.

The findings also highlighted the importance of habitat security and the role of human disturbance in determining where birds gather and spend the winter.

Under the theme "Every Bird Counts – Your Observations Matter!", World Migratory Bird Day highlighted how observations made by citizens, birdwatchers, researchers, and local communities can contribute to monitoring migration routes and population trends.

Such participation is particularly valuable in countries like Iran, where migratory birds use hundreds of different sites during their seasonal journeys.

Protecting these natural visitors requires coordinated action, including restoring degraded wetlands, securing environmental water allocations, preventing illegal hunting, reducing habitat disturbance, and strengthening scientific monitoring.

Local communities can also play a significant role through public awareness initiatives, responsible ecotourism, and participation in conservation programs.

Ultimately, the annual arrival of millions of migratory birds is more than a seasonal natural phenomenon. It is an indication of the ecological importance of Iran's wetlands and their connection to ecosystems far beyond the country's borders.

Ensuring that these birds continue to find safe places to rest, feed, and spend the winter depends on protecting the wetlands that sustain them. Their future is closely tied to the health of these ecosystems and the commitment to preserving them for generations to come.