Iran advances research output despite sanctions and wartime challenges

TEHRAN - Iran's research output continued to grow in 2025 despite economic sanctions and wartime challenges, reflecting the resilience of its scientific community, the expanding capabilities of its research institutions, and the country's determination to sustain scientific progress and strengthen its position in the global research landscape.

Shahin Akhoundzadeh, deputy minister of health for research and technology, announced a 1.6-percent increase in the country’s research output in 2025 compared with the previous year, describing the growth as a positive sign of the country's scientific progress following two years of stagnation.

Speaking at a strategic consultation meeting with veteran medical research experts, Akhoundzadeh emphasized that maintaining scientific momentum under difficult circumstances requires protecting human capital, enhancing the effectiveness of research activities and strengthening the resilience of research infrastructure.

He said that, although the future outlook under wartime conditions remains uncertain, Iran's scientific capabilities provide a valuable foundation for preserving and advancing its research achievements.

Akhoundzadeh outlined four possible scenarios for the future of the country's scientific system: "innovation under pressure," "flourishing and innovation," "scientific stagnation," and "the collapse of the scientific system." He expressed hope that Iran would overcome the current challenges and capitalize on its scientific resources to further consolidate its position in research and technology.

The 1.6-percent increase in research output is particularly significant in the context of the pressures facing the country's scientific institutions. It demonstrates the continued activity of Iranian researchers and universities and their efforts to maintain research programs and contribute to scientific development despite challenging conditions.

Although Turkey and Saudi Arabia recorded higher growth rates of 20 percent and 12.8 percent, respectively, Akhoundzadeh noted that Iran's return to growth after two years of stagnation was itself an encouraging development.

Strong position in regional and global research

Iran's scientific achievements extend well beyond the overall volume of academic publications. The country has established a substantial research base across a wide range of disciplines, supported by universities, medical research centers, technology institutes and a growing community of internationally recognized scientists.

The 2026 Nature Index Research Leaders ranking, based on research published in 2025, placed Iran 26th worldwide and second in West Asia, following Israel. Iran ranked ahead of Turkey, Saudi Arabia and several other countries in the region, reflecting its continued contribution to research published in a selected group of leading international scientific journals.

The country's performance across individual disciplines further demonstrates the breadth of its research capabilities. Iran ranked second in West Asia in physical sciences and natural sciences, while maintaining a significant presence in applied sciences, chemistry and health sciences.

These achievements highlight the role of Iran's scientific institutions in advancing knowledge in areas ranging from fundamental sciences to applied research and emerging technologies.

The country's strong academic infrastructure, together with the contributions of researchers at universities and specialized research centers, has helped establish a foundation for continued scientific development and international engagement.

More scientists among world's top researchers

One of the most notable indicators of Iran's expanding scientific capacity is the steady increase in the number of its researchers included in the list of the world's top two percent of scientists.

According to the 2025 edition of the science-wide author databases developed by Stanford University researchers and published through Elsevier, 2,534 Iranian scientists were included in the single-year category, compared with 2,326 in 2024 and 1,154 in 2020. This represents an increase of approximately 120 percent over five years.

The number of Iranian researchers featured in the career-long category also reached 1,201 in 2025, marking a 17.7-percent increase from the previous year.

These figures reflect the growing international visibility of Iranian researchers and their contributions to scientific literature across different disciplines.

Universities such as the University of Tehran, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Sharif University of Technology, Amirkabir University of Technology and the University of Tabriz are among the institutions contributing to this scientific presence.

The increasing representation of Iranian scientists in international citation-based rankings also points to the importance of investing in research talent and creating opportunities for young researchers to participate in high-impact scientific projects.

Medical research as a driver of scientific development

Medical sciences have traditionally played an important role in Iran's research system, with universities of medical sciences and specialized research institutions contributing to advances in healthcare, biotechnology, pharmaceutical sciences and medical technologies.

The Ministry of Health's research and technology programs seek to strengthen the connection between scientific research and the country's healthcare priorities, ensuring that academic findings can be translated into practical applications.

Research in areas such as advanced diagnostic methods, new pharmaceutical formulations, regenerative medicine, biotechnology, medical equipment and disease prevention has become increasingly important in this regard.

Strengthening research effectiveness, one of the priorities highlighted by Akhoundzadeh, is also intended to enhance the practical value of scientific projects and expand the contribution of research to public health and the national economy.

In this context, maintaining the capacity of medical research centers and supporting researchers at different stages of their careers are essential to ensuring the continuity of scientific achievements.

Building resilience for next stage

Akhoundzadeh's assessment of the four possible scenarios facing Iran's scientific system also underscores the importance of adopting forward-looking policies to protect the country's accumulated research capabilities.

The scenario of "innovation under pressure" reflects the possibility of turning challenges into opportunities through greater reliance on domestic expertise, stronger research networks and the development of innovative solutions.

The more favorable prospect of "flourishing and innovation" would involve expanding research opportunities, supporting scientific talent, improving access to advanced technologies and strengthening cooperation among universities, research institutions and industry.

To move toward this scenario, maintaining research infrastructure, supporting early-career scientists and ensuring the availability of essential laboratory equipment and research materials will remain important priorities.

International scientific cooperation can also play a significant role in this process. Participation in joint research projects, academic exchanges and international scientific networks can help Iranian researchers share knowledge, access new research opportunities and increase the global visibility of their work.

At the same time, greater emphasis on applied research and knowledge-based production can help translate scientific achievements into technological solutions, innovative products and services that address national and international needs.

Iran's research performance in recent years demonstrates the considerable scientific capacity developed by its academic and research institutions. The growing number of internationally recognized scientists, its strong regional standing in several research disciplines and the continued expansion of its scientific activities provide a foundation for further progress.

The 1.6-percent increase in research output in 2025, achieved despite significant challenges, adds to this record and signals the continued commitment of the country's scientific community to research and innovation.

As Iran seeks to navigate the current circumstances, preserving its scientific workforce, strengthening research infrastructure and making more effective use of its research potential will be crucial to sustaining this momentum and advancing its position in the global scientific community.