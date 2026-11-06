Iran, China discuss ways to develop ties in digital technologies

TEHRAN – The deputy minister for information, communications, and technology (ICT), Ehsan Chitsaz, and the director of the Cyberspace Administration of China, Zhuang Rongwen, have explored avenues to enhance collaboration in the fields of digital technologies.

The officials met on the sidelines of the 2026 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit, IRIB reported.

During the meeting, the Iranian official referred to the development of the digital economy and artificial intelligence (AI) as the shared priorities of the two countries, emphasizing the need to transform existing potential into specific, time-bound, and measurable projects.

Outlining the responsibilities of the ICT ministry in the expansion of digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, data governance, AI, and social media platforms, Chitsaz expressed Iran’s interest in the promotion of collaborative efforts with the Cyber Administration of China, and proposed fostering cooperation between the two sides by developing an action plan.

Exchanging experiences in regulating generative AI services, risk assessment, detection of AI-generated content, protection of personal data, secure and lawful data transfer, and platform responsibility were among the key areas suggested by the Iranian side for the enhancement of cooperation.

Implementing joint training courses for experts and regulators, as well as conducting pilot projects, were highlighted as initial steps towards operationalizing specialized cooperation between the two countries.

Ongoing collaboration between specialized institutions in Iran and China will help drive innovation, strengthen public trust, and create new opportunities for businesses in the digital economy, Chitsaz emphasized.

Held in Wuzhen, east China’s Zhejiang Province, the WIC Wuzhen Summit took place from November 2 to 5, bringing together about 1,800 delegates from 138 countries and regions, under the theme “Open Source and Openness, Joint Contribution and Shared Benefits – Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace.”

The central discussions centered around Open-Source AI, AI Governance and Security, Frontier Technologies, and Digital Cooperation.

By placing open-source AI and international cooperation at the center of its agenda, the conference highlighted a collective push toward a more inclusive and collaborative digital future, aiming to ensure that the benefits of technological advancement are shared broadly.

Fostering technological partnerships

In 2025, ICT Minister Sattar Hashemi and China’s Minister of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), Li Lecheng, explored avenues for the development of technological ties between the two countries.

The officials met in Beijing, China. Hashemi is paying a visit to China at the invitation of Li Lecheng to further expand ICT ties with friendly countries in line with technology diplomacy, dolat.ir reported.

The two sides highlighted the expansion of cooperation in AI, industrial intelligence, the development of communications infrastructure, and human resource training.

Emphasizing the historical and friendly relations between Iran and China, Li said Iran is one of Beijing’s important regional partners, and called for boosting operational cooperation in technological fields.

The official voiced China’s readiness to deepen ties with Iran under the 25-year strategic partnership, recognizing Iran’s extensive capacities in information technology, artificial intelligence, and communication infrastructure sectors.

“The expansion of technological cooperation will not only contribute to the promotion of the national interests of the two countries, but will also play an effective role in fostering regional technological interactions,” the Chinese official noted.

For his turn, Hashemi described China as Iran’s ‘strategic partner and ally’. Referring to the recent meeting between the presidents of the two countries in Kazan, Russia, he further stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations.

The official went on to propose enhancing joint efforts through sharing expertise in fields of e-government and smart services, as well as educational cooperation and training specialized human resources.

In May 2025, the Chinese ambassador to Iran, Cong Peiwu, underlined the need to boost cooperation in advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, calling it essential for the future.

Lauding Iran’s advancement in the information and communication technology sector, Peiwu highlighted the expansion of collaborations despite challenges and external forces, IRNA reported.

The official made the remarks in Tehran, during a meeting with Hashemi.

For his part, Hashemi said the two countries have high capacities in the AI field, which can lay the ground for future collaborations. He also stressed the importance of fully utilizing joint capabilities to accomplish the set goals of the strategic partnership.

The implementation of previously reached agreements in the ICT sector, as well as the development of ties in the digital economy, communication infrastructure, processing infrastructure, space systems, and data transit, were among other discussed issues.

MT/MG