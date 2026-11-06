Iran will no longer rely on US commitments on paper, security official says

TEHRAN – Ali Bagheri, deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), has said Tehran can no longer place its trust in written US commitments, citing Washington’s repeated breaches of its obligations over the past 18 months.

He stressed that Iran was entitled to demand tangible action from the United States before considering a new phase of diplomacy.

“Iran needs to see the US’s practical actions; only then can the groundwork be laid for opening a new chapter,” Bagheri said.

Commenting on the message delivered by SNSC Secretary Mohsen Rezaei to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday on behalf of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, Bagheri said it outlined Iran’s vision for bilateral cooperation with Russia, including its key components and prospects for future engagement.

He said the message was intended to give Moscow a clear understanding of the framework for cooperation and relations with Iran under the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

Bagheri also described plans to transfer Russian natural gas to Iran and develop the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) as strategic initiatives that could help counter US efforts to exert pressure on the Islamic Republic.