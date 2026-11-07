Photo exhibition of 19th Mehr Muharram contest opens in Semnan

TEHRAN – The photo exhibition for the 19th International Digital Media Contest of Mehr Muharram, featuring works by photographers from Iran and 12 other countries, launched in Semnan on Saturday, November 7.

Organized at the Kumesh Cultural and Arts Complex, the exhibition showcases 50 selected frames, including 10 single photos from the special provincial section, 24 national single photos, 12 international single photos, and 4 photo series, IRNA reported.

The works for the international section were judged by 35 photographers from Iran, Iraq, Bahrain, and the United Kingdom.

These photos were selected by the judges from among 5,294 submissions sent to the secretariat of the 19th edition of the Mehr Muharram contest from 33 provinces across the country and 12 countries.

The submitted works focus on themes including mourning rituals of the months of Muharram and Safar, Arbaeen, home-based mourning gatherings (Rowzeh), and the Martyr Leader.

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and one of the four sacred months in Islam. It is particularly significant in Shia Islam because it commemorates the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE, during which Imam Hussein (AS) was brutally killed along with many members of his family and companions by the Umayyad caliph Yazid.

The battle took place on Muharram 10, known as Ashura, and became one of the defining events in religious memory. For Shia Muslims, the first ten days of Muharram are a period of mourning and remembrance for Imam Hussein and the other martyrs of Karbala.

Safar is the second month of the Islamic calendar. Arbaeen falls on Safar 20, forty days after the Day of Ashura, which is observed by Muslims as the traditional period of mourning in Islamic culture is forty days.

The photos will remain on display for enthusiasts until November 11 at the Kumesh Cultural and Arts Complex in Semnan.

The closing ceremony of the 19th International Digital Media Contest of Mehr Muharram will be held on Wednesday, November 11.

SS/SAB