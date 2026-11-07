Country’s dam reserves up 57%

TEHRAN- The water volume in the country’s dam reservoirs reached 22.58 billion cubic meters, indicating a 30 percent growth compared with last year.

According to the Mehr News Agency, citing the Iran Water Resources Company, based on the latest statistics of this company, the amount of water stored in dam reservoirs across the country reached 22.58 billion cubic meters. Compared with the same period last year, this indicates an increase of 30 percent.

Despite the growth in reserves compared with last year, an assessment of current conditions compared with the 10-year average shows that the volume of water in the reservoirs stands only five percent above the long-term average.

In addition, the fill percentage of the country’s dam reservoirs has reached about 43 percent, and more than 57 percent of the dams’ capacity remains empty.

MA