CBI governor emphasizes support for rebuilding gas industry

TEHRAN- The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) during a visit to South Pars, emphasized financing the reconstruction of damaged facilities and restoring one-third of the country’s gas production.

According to Mehr News Agency, citing the Public Relations Office of the Central Bank, the Governor of the Central Bank, while visiting the Fourth Refinery of the South Pars Gas Complex, stressed the Central Bank and banking network’s all-out support for renovating and repairing the damaged infrastructure in this region and noted that securing the necessary funding to revive these facilities is on the agenda; centers that, following the enemies’ hostile actions, have put a percentage of the country’s gas production capacity out of reach.

Hemmati, stating that nearly one-third of the country’s gas production volume has been cut off as a result of the enemies’ attacks, stressed that the technical efforts of domestic experts and personnel to repair these sections deserve appreciation, and that the activities are proceeding without reliance on foreign equipment.

Recalling the banking system’s support for these projects, this official added: “Financial and credit institutions have so far completed the necessary support, and the Central Bank and the country’s banking system will also pursue any support and provision of liquidity needed to revive these facilities in the future.”

He expressed hope that with the acceleration of repair operations and the reconnection of production capacities to the national grid, the country’s gas supply challenges will be reduced in the coming months.

In addition, Hemmati, appreciating the follow-ups by the Governor of Bushehr and the Head of the Energy Committee of the parliament regarding the reconstruction of these vital facilities, counted the efforts of experts and personnel in the gas sector as one of the components of strengthening the country’s economic resilience and emphasized that the steadfastness and determination of the Iranian nation and economic actors will prevent foreigners from bringing the country to its knees.

MA