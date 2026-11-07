Diwali celebration in Tehran puts spotlight on Iran-India ties

TEHRAN – The Indian Embassy in Tehran celebrated Diwali, the Festival of Lights, on Friday evening with an outdoor gathering at the ambassador’s residence, bringing together guests from different countries to mark one of India’s most cherished festivals.

Addressing guests and colleagues at the event, Ambassador Vishvas Negi described Diwali as a celebration of the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair, saying its values offered a broader message of understanding and cooperation in a world facing conflict, uncertainty and division.

“The small clay lamp that is lit in homes and public spaces is modest, yet its light is shared freely. In that simple act lies a lesson: the effect of illumination grows when it is offered to others, not kept to oneself,” he said.

Drawing a parallel between Diwali and international relations, Negi described diplomacy as a patient effort to find common ground, replace mistrust with dialogue and build partnerships capable of enduring beyond crises.

Indian Ambassador Vishvas Negi addresses guests during a Diwali celebration in Tehran on November 6, 2026.

He stressed the importance of keeping communication channels open despite disagreements, saying lasting relations require trust, kindness and a willingness to regard other nations as partners in a shared human story.

Negi also highlighted India’s longstanding civilizational connections with the countries represented at the gathering, noting that historical exchanges of ideas, goods, languages and religious beliefs had extended beyond commercial relations.

“These ties were never merely commercial; they were civilizational,” he said, adding that Diwali offered an opportunity to renew traditions of mutual benefit and shared growth.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the ambassador called for collective efforts to promote peace, inclusive prosperity and diplomacy that measures success not only through agreements but also through the hope and confidence they generate.

Speaking to the Tehran Times on the sidelines of the event, Negi expressed optimism about the prospects for expanding tourism between Iran and India, citing their shared historical and cultural heritage as a foundation for closer people-to-people connections.

Asked why the number of Iranian and Indian tourists traveling between the two countries remains below its potential, despite their cultural affinities, the ambassador said the common heritage provided significant opportunities for developing cultural and tourism cooperation.

Negi said he had recently visited Tehran’s Milad Tower and become acquainted with an example of modern Iran’s attractions.

He said he intended, as far as possible, to introduce both Iran’s ancient heritage and its contemporary attractions to Indian audiences.

The ambassador also said he saw a promising outlook for bilateral tourism and would explore possible ways to facilitate travel for Iranian visitors to India.

His remarks underscored the potential for tourism to complement broader cultural and diplomatic engagement between Tehran and New Delhi, particularly through greater awareness of each country’s historical landmarks and contemporary destinations.

Heavy rain does not disrupt festivities

The Diwali celebration was held in the open-air grounds of the Indian ambassador’s residence in Tehran.

Organizers had arranged large tents and gas-powered heaters in anticipation of rainfall, following weather forecasts predicting precipitation.

Heavy rain began during the event but did not disrupt the gathering, as the preparations enabled participants to continue the festivities comfortably.

The celebration concluded on a festive note, with a brief but striking fireworks display adding to the evening’s atmosphere.

Although Diwali officially falls on November 8, the Indian Embassy in Tehran held its celebration two days earlier, on Friday, November 6. The choice of date was likely intended to take advantage of the public holiday in Tehran, when lighter traffic and less congestion make it more convenient for guests to attend.

AM