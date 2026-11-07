Industry, mining, trade minister visits, inaugurates industrial units in Ardabil province

TEHRAN- The Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade traveled to Ardabil province on Saturday to visit several production projects and also inaugurate an industrial unit.

According to IRNA, Seyyed Mohammad Atabak was welcomed upon arrival at Ardabil Airport by the Governor, several representatives of the province’s people in Parliament, and officials of executive bodies.

During his one-day trip to Ardabil province, the Minister visited three production units in Ardabil Industrial Estate and inaugurated Arta Casting Company.

The Arta Precision Casting Factory, with private-sector investment, was put into operation in Ardabil in the presence of the Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade and local officials, and the groundwork was laid for the development of the country’s first private serum production factory in this province.

The inauguration ceremony of the Arta Precision Casting Factory was held on Saturday in the Ardabil Steel Industrial Complex with the presence of Seyyed Mohammad Atabak, Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, the Governor of Ardabil, a group of people’s representatives, and officials.

Also, the ArtaPharma serum production factory in Ardabil Industrial Estate No. 2 was visited; in addition to supplying part of the human serum needed by the country’s healthcare system, this production unit exports its products to neighboring countries.

The development phase of this complex includes four factories with 6 pharmaceutical production lines and will provide employment for 1,500 people.

With the operation of the ArtaPharma development phase, more than 800 items of medicine needed by the country will be produced, and it can help reduce dependence on medicine imports.

The Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade also visited the Ardabil Textile Factory. With employment of more than 1,000 people, this factory is recognized as the largest textile factory in the country and the West Asia and covers the production chain from cotton to clothing, producing various types of fabric and clothing needed by different age groups.

During his visit to industrial and production units in Ardabil, the Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade said: “Some factories and industrial units in Ardabil province are facing a shortage of foreign currency, and to meet their needs, we will make decisions so that they do not face problems.”

Mohammad Atabak stated: “Fortunately, good projects have been defined and implemented for the province, and the projects are compatible with the province’s conditions; many of them have smooth and good physical progress, and many projects are being completed and can be launched.”

He added: “Some shortcomings were observed in the foreign currency supplied for the factories, and today we will make decisions about them; for some projects that are incomplete, we must help complete them by taking scheduling plans into account so that they reach operation in less time.”

He continued: “Large factories in Ardabil province, such as sponge iron, must enter the operation and production circuit as soon as possible so that they create added value for the province, and in this regard we will use all capacities.”

More than 1,140 production units with employment of over 40,000 people are active in various parts of Ardabil province, including 21 government and private-sector industrial estates and zones, and most of them are located in the provincial center.

Ardabil province, with 12 counties and a population of more than 1,300,000 people, is located in northwestern Iran, bordering East Azarbaijan, Gilan, and Zanjan provinces and neighboring the Republic of Azerbaijan.

MA