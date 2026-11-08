Investment opportunities worth $300b presented to Chinese investors

TEHRAN – Iran has presented a portfolio of investment opportunities worth approximately $300 billion to Chinese investors, as officials from both countries seek to expand trade and investment ties.

The Iran-China Investment and Trade Forum was held on the sidelines of the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, bringing together economic and diplomatic officials, executives of major Iranian companies and Chinese business representatives.

Around 300 businesspeople, trade association representatives, chambers of commerce and Chinese officials attended the event, which focused on cooperation opportunities in the Iran-China trade supply chain.

Iranian Ambassador to China Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, addressing the forum, highlighted the 55th anniversary of the establishment of modern diplomatic relations between the two countries and the 10th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership. He called for greater use of existing capacities to expand economic and technological cooperation.

He said Iranian companies participating in the expo represented sectors including energy, petrochemicals, mining, agriculture, food processing and emerging technologies. Iran’s national pavilion was showcasing not only traditional products but also the country’s scientific and technological capabilities.

Medical diagnostic equipment, nanomedicine, biopharmaceuticals and medicinal plants were among the products and capabilities on display, offering opportunities to develop joint value chains with Chinese companies, the ambassador said.

He also identified joint research, emerging industries, clean production, technical standards, infrastructure, renewable energy, smart transportation and the green economy as promising areas for bilateral cooperation.

Investment opportunities across 11 sectors

Mehdi Heydari, deputy economy minister, said Iran had prepared a portfolio of around 150 projects across 11 strategic sectors, with a combined estimated value of $300 billion.

He put the investment needed to modernize and expand the country's energy and infrastructure sectors over the next five years at approximately $250 billion.

Around 30 of the projects presented to foreign investors are in the petrochemical sector and require more than $45 billion in investment, he added.

Abdol-Sadeh Nisi, an adviser to the head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) and director general of its East Asia and Oceania Department, identified expanding exports of higher-value-added goods and strengthening trade corridors as the two main areas for economic cooperation between Iran and China.

He called for a shift away from exports of raw and semi-processed materials toward processed products in sectors such as food, agriculture, petrochemicals, mining, construction materials and manufacturing.

South Khorasan Governor Seyed Mohammad Reza Hashemi also outlined his province’s economic potential and invited Chinese businesspeople and investors to visit and explore its investment opportunities.

He cited the province’s more than 58 active mineral types, over 300 sunny days a year and potential for solar and wind power generation as key investment advantages.

South Khorasan produces around 98 percent of the world's seedless barberries, ranks first in Iran in jujube production and second in saffron production, and is home to about 80 species of medicinal plants, Hashemi said. These resources offer opportunities for investment in agricultural processing and exports.

Hossein Roozbeh, head of the Organization for International Scientific and Technological Cooperation Development, called for moving beyond traditional trade exchanges toward technological and industrial partnerships and joint investment.

Mehrdad Rahimi, deputy for international affairs at the National Petrochemical Company, highlighted the importance of the Chinese market to Iran's petrochemical industry and called for expanded cooperation in investment, financing, transportation and completion of the industry's value chain.

Cooperation with Chinese companies to increase production capacity, complete petrochemical projects and expand markets for higher-value-added products were among the priorities discussed.

Representatives of Iranian and Chinese companies and institutions also exchanged views on project opportunities, industrial cooperation, financing arrangements, investment guarantees and participation in supply and production chains.

The forum provided an opportunity to present Iran's economic potential to Chinese businesses and establish direct links between companies from the two countries. Iranian officials said they were ready to pursue long-term partnerships with Chinese investors, which could help boost non-oil exports, complete value chains, facilitate technology transfer and strengthen economic ties.

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