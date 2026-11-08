Iran, South Korea explore cooperation in sustainable ecotourism

TEHRAN – Iran and South Korea have explored ways to expand cooperation in community-based tourism and sustainable ecotourism, with officials proposing a joint initiative involving around 20 accommodation facilities in the two countries.

The proposal was discussed at the Iran-South Korea Ecotourism Seminar, held at the Gran Miras Rashidieh Hotel in Tehran, with the participation of Mostafa Fatemi, director general of domestic tourism at Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts; Yavar Abiri, head of the Iranian Ecolodge Association; and South Korean Ambassador Kim Junpyo.

The event focused on exchanging experiences in community-based tourism, connecting ecotourism accommodations in the two countries and promoting sustainable development.

Fatemi said Iran had sought to develop a tourism model that introduces the country’s cultural heritage and traditions of hospitality while encouraging visitors to engage with local communities.

He described Iranian ecotourism accommodations as a distinctive model of hospitality in which travelers are welcomed into hosts’ homes and introduced to local culture, daily activities and traditions.

Fatemi also highlighted the role of Iranian music and cultural traditions in fostering connections with Korean visitors, describing community-based tourism as an increasingly important approach to tourism development worldwide.

He praised the South Korean ambassador’s interest in ecotourism, referring to him as an “ambassador of ecotourism” among foreign diplomats based in Iran.

Abiri said Iran has more than 4,000 ecotourism accommodations across the country, reflecting its diverse architecture, ethnic traditions, cultures and music. Most are located in rural areas and are operated by local families, he added.

According to Abiri, these facilities help generate income for local communities and support networks of small businesses, contributing to sustainable development.

Yavar Abiri, head of the Iranian Ecolodge Association

He also highlighted initiatives involving solar panels and greywater management, saying a green tourism program had been launched this year to introduce a green label for ecotourism accommodations that meet sustainability criteria.

Abiri expressed Iran’s readiness to host South Korean rural tourism operators and facilitate exchanges of experience between the two countries. He also announced the presentation of an ecotourism distinction to Kim, naming him an “ambassador of ecotourism.”

The South Korean envoy, for his part, welcomed the meeting, describing it as an important occasion for friendship between the two countries.

Referring to a Korean proverb that “seeing once is better than hearing a hundred times,” the ambassador said tourism was rooted in firsthand encounters with people, their lives and their cultures.

He recounted a visit to an ecotourism accommodation in Sangan, near Tehran, where he spoke with its owner, Mr. Amiri, about Iran’s tourism potential. Kim said the experience went beyond the natural scenery and traditional architecture, highlighting local residents’ introduction of regional food and handicrafts and their efforts to give visitors a closer understanding of local life.

Drawing on South Korea’s experience on an island where local residents serve as guides and help visitors understand the natural environment, the ambassador said sustainable ecotourism could protect nature while supporting local economies.

He said the approach shared common ground with the work of Iran’s ecotourism accommodation associations.

The ambassador also referred to the UN Tourism’s recognition of rural destinations in Iran and South Korea among the world’s best tourism villages.

Traditional architecture and cultural links

The seminar also examined similarities between traditional Iranian and Korean architecture, particularly the ways both cultures adapted buildings to their natural surroundings.

Participants discussed Iran’s use of underground water systems and windcatchers for cooling, as well as the integration of natural landscapes into Korean urban design.

Traditional materials, including stone, wood and straw, were cited as common features. Speakers also highlighted the use of thick walls to moderate temperature differences between day and night.

They said traditional architecture represented an important part of the cultural identity of both countries and provided a foundation for ecotourism.

The event also highlighted Iran’s cultural and culinary diversity, including its more than 2,500 local dishes and the reported presence of over 350 regional dishes in Gilan province. Women’s roles in managing family-run accommodations, creating employment and passing on traditional knowledge were also emphasized.

Iranian ecotourism accommodations, speakers said, have evolved over roughly 15 years from traditional hospitality practices to increasingly digitalized services. They offer visitors experiences such as cooking local food, baking bread, participating in rural life, enjoying traditional music and purchasing locally made products.

Proposed joint initiative

Participants proposed that Iran and South Korea launch a joint sustainable tourism project, initially involving around 20 ecotourism accommodations.

The proposed cooperation would include technology transfer, training and experience-sharing by South Korea, alongside participatory and community-based selection of facilities in Iran.

Speakers also stressed the need to strengthen the resilience of ecotourism facilities to climate change, drought, rising temperatures and forest fires, while expanding the use of renewable energy and green tourism practices.

The seminar was presented as an opportunity to deepen tourism cooperation between Iran and South Korea through cultural exchange and sustainable development.

AM